Disney layoffs at Marvel have drawn immense criticism from Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly, who used Instagram to condemn the entertainment giant for slashing around 1,000 jobs company-wide, including reductions at Marvel Studios in New York and Burbank, while she claimed the company was profiting from artificial intelligence tools trained on artists' work.

The latest Disney layoffs hit roughly 8 per cent of Marvel's workforce across Marvel Entertainment in New York and Marvel Studios in Burbank, California, according to reports, affecting film and TV production, visual development, comics, franchise management, finance and legal teams.

Disney executives have framed the restructuring as part of a broader effort to steady the company's finances after a turbulent period for both streaming and cinema. Inside the industry, though, those numbers have come to symbolise something larger and more uncomfortable than another corporate cost-cutting round.

Evangeline Lilly Targets Disney Layoffs And AI 'Theft'

Lilly, who has played Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, did not attempt to soften her response. In a post to her 2.5 million Instagram followers, she called the Disney layoffs 'disgusting' and argued that the people who helped build Marvel's modern success were now being cast aside in favour of technology and shareholder value.

'Where are the laws that REMOVE all human art from the AI bank?!?' she wrote, questioning how studios and tech systems are allowed to ingest vast amounts of creative work without individual consent. 'Why do they get to steal our brilliance and use it to make executives rich while the artists responsible for feeding their robots go hungry??'

Lilly's choice of words was deliberately provocative and, to many working artists, depressingly familiar. Over the past two years, AI-generated visual effects, concept art and even story ideas have been quietly sliding into the production pipeline across Hollywood. What was once touted as a tool to ease workloads has, in practice, blurred into a justification for slashing headcount.

In her post, Lilly tagged Disney directly and delivered a blunt rebuke: 'SHAME ON YOU for turning your back on the people who built the power you are now using to throw them away.'

The accusation is as much moral as economic. In her telling, executives are now weaponising Marvel's immense cultural capital, built on the backs of artists, writers and craftspeople, to rationalise making many of those same people redundant.

Disney Layoffs Put Marvel Artists In The Firing Line

The news came after months of anxiety within Marvel about the studio's direction, which has weathered box-office stumbles, mixed critical reception, and a public debate over 'superhero fatigue.'

Reports of internal pressure to scale back output and tighten budgets had been circulating long before the latest Disney layoffs were announced, but the scope of the cuts still landed like a shock.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro says layoffs impacting about 1,000 roles are underway this week as the company looks to “streamline our operations” across multiple divisions:



“Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts… pic.twitter.com/kWuYW5KzRC — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026

Those hit include staff across visual development, the very department that defines the look and feel of Marvel's worlds. That is the corner of the company Lilly chose to highlight. She urged followers to support Andy Park, Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, describing him as a figure at the centre of the creative storm.

To the artists let go, she offered a more personal salute: 'I was there. I know what you did. I know how passionately you worked around the clock to make magic happen.' That line carries more weight than a generic celebrity statement.

As someone who has spent years on Marvel sets and promotional tours, she has watched the late nights, the fraught visual effects crunches and the constant demand for reinvention up close.

Her comments also echo wider industry unrest that has flared around AI. Hollywood's writers and actors have already fought bitter battles over the use of AI-generated scripts and digital doubles. Visual artists now find themselves in a similar bind, watching AI tools trained on existing art styles begin to replace the very jobs that produced that training data.

Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro has confirmed the broad outlines of the latest redundancies, framing them as part of a 'pattern' of workforce reductions aimed at improving financial stability.

Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro has confirmed that "The Majority" of the Visual Effects in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' will be "AI-Powered."



"This is a necessary step. Audiences must accept it."



(Source: https://t.co/DpbJQGXaLN) pic.twitter.com/E8ORGKtnIY — DiscussingFish (@DiscussingFish) April 15, 2026

Publicly, the corporation has tended to present these choices as necessary restructuring rather than ideological warfare against creativity. Inside the creative community, that framing is not widely shared.

So far, Disney has not publicly engaged with Lilly's accusations about AI 'stealing' art or the moral implications of using such systems while cutting human staff. Lawmakers, particularly in California, where many of the Marvel layoffs landed, are still wrestling with how copyright law should apply to AI training and whether new protections are needed.

What Lilly has done, intentionally or not, is pull that still-abstract policy argument into the realm of job losses with names and faces. By calling the layoffs 'disgusting' and casting AI as a kind of robotic parasite on human creativity, she has given angry workers a public ally at a moment when many feel unusually powerless. Whether Disney chooses to answer her directly or simply rides out the storm in silence will say a great deal about how the company understands the cost of its own reinvention.