Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to US President Donald Trump's request not to retaliate against Iran after a missile attack on northern Israel, officials familiar with the discussions have confirmed. The Iranian barrage, the first direct assault since an April ceasefire, followed Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Israeli air defences intercepted all projectiles, with no casualties or damage reported. Trump urged restraint during a Sunday phone call to protect talks he described as close to a breakthrough.

Trump's Intervention in the Israel-Iran Crisis

The US president's direct appeal reflects Washington's determination to safeguard delicate negotiations with Tehran that could limit Iran's nuclear programme and ease regional tensions. Trump in an Axios breifing told reporters before the call that he would instruct Netanyahu to stand down. 'I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate,' he said. 'Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.'

The conversation lasted less than 30 minutes. An Israeli official described Netanyahu's response as a 'pseudo-agreement' to hold back for now while reserving the right to self-defence if further threats materialise. The move marks a rare public alignment between the allies on de-escalation, even as Jerusalem has long insisted on responding to Iranian provocations.

It also underscores the weight of American diplomatic pressure at a moment when any counter-strike could unravel progress towards a wider agreement.

Iran's Missile Barrage and the Ceasefire at Risk

Tehran launched around 10 ballistic missiles at northern Israel, claiming the action was a measured reply to Israeli operations in Lebanon that it said crossed red lines. State media as per Press TV hailed the strike as a necessary assertion of sovereignty and warned of harsher consequences if aggression continued.

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In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across affected areas, yet the multi-layered defence network performed effectively once again. Officials condemned the attack as a serious mistake but, following the agreement with Trump, have so far refrained from immediate military action. The incident has heightened concerns among regional allies and international partners that the fragile April ceasefire could collapse entirely.

Observers note that repeated exchanges involving proxies such as Hezbollah continue to test the limits of any truce, with the latest barrage serving as a reminder of how quickly localised incidents can threaten broader stability.

Social Media Captures the Moment

A verified Instagram reel from a major news outlet traced the rapid sequence, showing Trump's public comments on the need for restraint coming shortly after Iranian missiles were detected. The clip stressed the high stakes for ongoing diplomacy.

A separate Instagram post described the leaders' phone call as a pivotal step in averting another cycle of violence, drawing widespread engagement as viewers weighed the balance between security and negotiation.

As of 8 June 2026 the situation remains calm with no immediate reports of further strikes, though analysts caution that underlying rivalries between Israel and Iran persist. The agreement may offer a temporary window for talks, yet the region's complex alliances mean any shift could quickly alter the picture.