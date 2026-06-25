People who repeatedly refuse to repay benefit debts could ultimately lose their driving licence under new Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) powers that came into force on Thursday. The department has begun issuing warning letters to those affected.

The new powers, introduced under the Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Act 2025, also allow the DWP to recover money directly from bank accounts in some cases. Ministers said the measures target people who have the means to repay but deliberately refuse to do so.

Who Could Face a Driving Ban?

The new rules do not apply to every benefit claimant.

Driving disqualification can only be considered for former claimants who owe at least £1,000, are no longer receiving DWP benefits and have repeatedly ignored repayment requests. The DWP must first show that other recovery options have failed before applying to a court.

A court would initially issue a suspended driving disqualification order. The individual can keep their licence by following the repayment schedule. A driving ban would only be imposed if they fail to comply without a reasonable excuse.

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Why the New Rules Matter

The warning letters mark the first stage of the government's new enforcement strategy.

Affected debtors can still contact the DWP, repay what they owe or agree to an affordable repayment plan before stronger enforcement begins in October 2026. Officials said people who engage with the department early can avoid further action.

The government estimates the wider fraud, error and debt recovery package will save taxpayers £14.6 billion over the next five years. Ministers said the reforms were introduced because existing powers made it difficult to recover debts from former claimants who had returned to work or stopped claiming benefits.

Safeguards Built Into the New Powers

The DWP said driving bans will be used only as a last resort.

Before applying to court, officials must consider a person's financial circumstances and whether repayment would cause hardship. Judges must also refuse a driving disqualification if losing a licence would prevent someone from working or carrying out essential caring responsibilities.

Work and Pensions Minister Andrew Western said hardworking taxpayers 'deserve a system that pursues those who deliberately dodge their debts.' He added that the DWP would continue helping people agree affordable repayment plans while taking stronger action against those who can pay but choose not to.

What Debtors Should Do Next

Receiving a warning letter does not mean a driving ban is automatic.

The DWP advises debtors to contact the department as soon as possible. They can repay the debt in full or agree to a repayment plan. Those who keep to the agreed payments can avoid further enforcement.

Critics Raise Concerns

Some welfare groups and anti-poverty campaigners have questioned the new powers.

Critics say driving bans could make it harder for some people to stay in work or meet caring responsibilities. The government argues the safeguards built into the law ensure the powers are used only against people who deliberately refuse to repay debts despite having the means to do so.