Eagle Transport vehicles were involved in 53 reportable crashes in the two years to 23 November, according to federal records cited by WRDW. On Wednesday 25 November 2026, one of the company's fuel tankers collided head-on with another in Edgefield County, South Carolina, killing one driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the other driver was injured. The tankers had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided just before 6 a.m. near the Murrah Road Extension. The fire burned for hours after the crash on Sweetwater Road.

One of the 53 earlier crashes was fatal and 15 involved injuries. The tally closed two days before the Sweetwater Road collision, and the records do not identify who was at fault in the earlier incidents. Investigators are still working to establish what caused Wednesday's crash.

What the Eagle Transport Crash Figures Cover

Eagle reports more than 770 drivers. According to its website, the company has operated in North Augusta since the 1980s. Its North Augusta operations primarily involve transporting petroleum products, including jet fuel.

Federal reporting criteria include fatalities, injuries requiring immediate off-site medical treatment, or disabling vehicle damage requiring transport from the scene.

The crash figures cover Eagle's fleet as a whole. No separate crash tally was provided for vehicles operating out of North Augusta. The figures did not include the fleet's total mileage over the same period, which would be needed to calculate its crash rate per mile.

The federal records list Eagle's safety rating as satisfactory. The company received that rating in 2004, well before the two years covered by the crash figures. A separate entry records a review in 2025, but no new safety rating appears alongside it.

An Aerial View of the Eagle Transport Tanker

One driver was leaving a nearby fuel terminal with a load of petrol (gasoline) while the other was on the way there to fill up, according to Merriwether Fire Chief Joey Smith. The tanker heading towards the terminal was empty when the vehicles met on Sweetwater Road.

The name Eagle was still legible on the side of one tanker in drone footage. Where the other vehicle had been, the footage revealed pieces of burnt metal on a blackened stretch of road. No company name or other markings were visible on the wreckage to identify its operator.

It remains unclear whether the Eagle tanker was carrying petrol or whether its driver survived.

At least one person died and another was hurt after two gasoline tankers collided head-on and exploded just before 6 a.m. near North Augusta, S.C. (Edgefield County) People nearby reported hearing three explosions. The crash closed Sweetwater Road at Five Notch Road. pic.twitter.com/jnIw2fyrdp — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 25, 2026

Eagle Transport Assists With the Investigation

In an email to WRDW, Eagle confirmed that one of its trucks was involved in the collision. The company stated that it was working with law enforcement on the investigation. It added that the families of those involved and affected by the crash were in its thoughts and prayers.

Fire crews and environmental officials responded alongside the Highway Patrol and State Transport Police. Work to clear the site was still under way.

The company operating the second tanker had yet to be identified. State Transport Police plan to inspect both trucks. The agency stated that its report would name the two companies and include the US Department of Transportation number for each.