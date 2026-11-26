Iowa families have been left concerned about the potential health consequences of a massive US Army explosives detonation after nearly five tons of highly toxic lead azide were destroyed in two controlled blasts. The operation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown on 25 November amid concerns that lead-containing dust could spread through surrounding communities, potentially exposing children, pregnant women and livestock to a dangerous neurotoxin.

Although the Army reported that initial air monitoring detected no airborne lead, further environmental testing is expected to determine whether contamination has occurred. The detonation has renewed scrutiny over the long-term storage of the explosives and possible risks to nearby residents.

US Army Detonates Lead Azide Stockpile

The US Army destroyed its entire stockpile of approximately 9,700 pounds of lead azide, stored in 68 drums at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The controlled operation involved two blasts, with military officials using barriers, foam and water to reduce the risk of lead dust spreading nearby.

The explosives had become increasingly unstable after deteriorating and crystallising, making them vulnerable to friction, vibration, heat and shock.

The Army argued that moving the material or attempting chemical treatment could trigger an accidental explosion, leaving controlled detonation as the safest available option. The operation faced public opposition and legal challenges over concerns about environmental contamination and risks to residents.

Vance Blames Obama

Vice President JD Vance blamed former President Barack Obama for the situation, arguing that the dangerous material had been stored without a proper disposal plan during his administration in 2009. Speaking to reporters in Ohio, Vance said the problem had been 'kicked down the road', claiming officials had failed to establish a way to move or neutralise the unstable explosives.

BREAKING: JD Vance blames Obama for the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant https://t.co/ChoZRDO6Xa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2026

He said the Trump administration became aware of the lack of safe disposal options approximately six months ago. Vance also argued that leaving the material untouched could have resulted in an uncontrolled explosion as temperatures dropped. His remarks added a political dimension to concerns over how the explosives were allowed to deteriorate for so long.

Lead Exposure Risks for Children

The potential health consequences of lead exposure have been a major concern for families living near the ammunition plant.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lead is a neurotoxin that can damage the brain and nervous system, particularly in children. Exposure can also contribute to learning difficulties, behavioural problems and reduced IQ. Severe cases can cause seizures, coma and, rarely, death.

Children younger than six and pregnant women were among those specifically identified by Iowa health officials as especially vulnerable to exposure. Lead particles could enter the body through inhalation or by swallowing dust that settles on hands, toys, food and other surfaces.

Concerns Over Livestock

The potential impact on livestock and the wider environment has also raised concerns among nearby communities. Lead-containing dust could settle on soil, water sources, homes and other surfaces, creating possible exposure risks for people and animals.

Authorities had recommended temporary relocation for residents of Middletown and surrounding affected areas within a five-mile zone southwest of the ammunition plant. The Army also published maps estimating where airborne lead particles could travel and where dust might settle following the detonation.

Environmental monitoring will be important in establishing whether the operation has caused contamination beyond the immediate facility.