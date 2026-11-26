Donald Trump told his followers to 'GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW'. Twenty-two months later, his financial disclosure shows at least £485m ($635m) in income linked to the meme coin, while nearly a million cryptocurrency wallets had recorded losses by the end of June.

The token, which peaked at about $74 in January 2025, was trading below $1 on 22 November 2026. The president's annual financial disclosure, released in June, identified approximately $636 million in income through CIC Digital LLC in 2025, including $635 million in royalties linked to the coin.

On 22 November, Trump hosted his third meme coin gala at his Virginia golf club amid mounting Democratic scrutiny of his family's cryptocurrency ventures.

A Presidential Post and a £485m Windfall

On 17 January 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social that his 'NEW Official Trump Meme' was 'HERE' and told followers to buy $TRUMP. Public Citizen records that he repeated the post on 21 January, after returning to office.

The disclosure, released by the Office of Government Ethics on 30 June 2026, lists approximately $636m (about £485m) in income through CIC Digital LLC, a Trump Organization affiliate. Almost all of it came from a $635 million licence agreement with Celebration Coins. Trump is listed as manager, president, secretary and treasurer of CIC Digital.

The income was primarily derived from licensing royalties, not proceeds from Trump selling his own tokens. The coin's website says CIC Digital and Celebration Cards LLC 'will receive trading revenue'. A Senate resolution says Fight Fight Fight LLC and CIC Digital collectively own 80 per cent of the token's planned total supply of one billion coins.

By May 2025, Chainalysis had traced more than $324m (about £247m) in trading fees to wallets tied to the project's creators.

Nearly One Million Wallets Underwater

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen found that 988,905 of 1.48 million wallets that bought $TRUMP had lost money by the end of June 2026. The combined losses total $3.81bn (£2.9bn). The figure includes paper losses on tokens still held.

A little under 500,000 wallets recorded profits of about $4bn (approximately £3.1bn). Nansen said this reflected a small number of early buyers capturing enormous gains while the roughly two-thirds of the wallets analysed recorded losses.

The pattern was visible early. In May 2025, Chainalysis counted 764,000 losing wallets, while 58 wallets each made more than $10m (approximately £7.6m), about $1.1bn (approximately £840m) in total. A Reuters analysis found that outside investors in the Trump family's five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than $5bn (approximately £3.8bn).

Dinners, Denials and Democratic Scrutiny

Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organisation, found that at least 66 of the 130 wallets on the public leaderboard had received tokens directly from cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Bybit, that do not serve US customers. The findings suggest that some participants may be based overseas, although the identities and nationalities of the wallet owners have not been established.

US Senator Adam Schiff and Democratic colleagues raised concerns in an October letter to the White House that the dinner's scoring mechanism encouraged further investment in the president's meme coin.

A White House official told The Washington Post that the gala was a private event and that attendees had received no promise of official government action in exchange for their participation.

Democrats have pledged to investigate Trump's involvement in the meme coin when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.