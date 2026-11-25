A fuel truck overturning on a major highway in Cairo, Egypt, triggered a massive fire that killed at least 30 people on Wednesday, 25 November, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The inferno engulfed vehicles in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, within Greater Cairo, leaving 15 others injured and prompting a major emergency response.

The disaster unfolded on the Greater Cairo Ring Road, a major transport route connecting several governorates. Egyptian state media reported that the blaze started after a truck carrying petroleum products overturned on the crowded highway.

Cairo Fuel Truck Fire Leaves Wreckage Across Highway

Footage recorded by passersby and authenticated by AFP showed enormous flames consuming the crash site, with thick clouds of smoke rising above the densely populated neighbourhood.

Images from AFP showed severely burned vehicles scattered around the scene, while firefighters worked to extinguish the wreckage of the overturned truck.

Emergency responders and crowds gathered as recovery operations continued. A bulldozer was also seen removing the burned remains of a car, illustrating how extensively the fire had spread beyond the original vehicle.

Preliminary findings have since provided some details about the circumstances surrounding the crash. Egyptian authorities indicated that the truck driver lost control before the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and caught fire.

Local media also reported that a fallen high-voltage electricity cable may have fallen in front of the truck, contributing to the crash, although the precise circumstances remain under investigation.

Egypt Government Response as Emergency Services Mobilise

Egypt's Health Ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the disaster. The ministry initially reported that 15 people had been injured, but the Public Prosecution later put the figure at 25. The confirmed death toll stood at at least 30.

Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. Emergency crews remained involved in dealing with the aftermath, including extinguishing the wreckage and clearing damaged vehicles.

The Egyptian government also mobilised medical and emergency resources to assist those affected. Authorities continued to monitor the condition of injured survivors as investigations into the incident progressed.

The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the reported loss of control, the possibility of an electrical cable falling in front of the truck and the subsequent spread of the fire.

Cairo Highway Disaster Renews Concerns Over Road Safety

The tragedy has also drawn attention to Egypt's persistent road safety problems. Road accidents are frequently associated with speeding, poor vehicle maintenance, inadequate road conditions and inconsistent enforcement of traffic regulations.

The country's expanding highway network has not eliminated those risks. Although infrastructure projects have sought to improve traffic flow and accommodate population growth, serious crashes remain a recurring problem.

According to Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), 5,829 people died in road accidents nationwide in 2025, compared with 5,260 in 2024. The latest figures represent a 10.8 per cent increase in road deaths over the year.

The latest disaster follows another deadly crash in August, when 18 people were killed in northern Egypt after two pickup trucks carrying agricultural day labourers collided. The victims ranged in age from nine to 50, while around 30 people were injured.

Egypt also faces difficulties responding to emergencies in densely populated residential areas. AFP has previously reported that narrow streets can prevent fire engines from reaching disaster sites quickly, while fire escapes, smoke detectors and alarms remain uncommon in many neighbourhoods.

Such conditions can complicate rescue operations when fires spread rapidly through crowded areas. In the Cairo incident, the overturned fuel truck and burning vehicles left emergency crews facing a large-scale response on one of the capital's major transport routes.

The investigation into Wednesday's crash remains ongoing, with authorities seeking to establish precisely what caused the truck to overturn and whether other factors contributed to the deadly fire.