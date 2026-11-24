A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Indian Ocean east of Mauritius on 24 November, with monitoring data indicating no detected tsunami threat following the tremor. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, while the latest assessment from the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) classified its potential humanitarian impact as low.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at 11:06 UTC, or 3:06 p.m. local time. Here is what we know so far about the earthquake, the tsunami assessment and the potential risks to nearby islands.

Where and When Did the Earthquake Strike?

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at coordinates 17.7049°S and 65.6995°E, approximately 10 kilometres below the Earth's surface.

The event was assigned the identifier US6000UD6H. Its epicentre was in the Indian Ocean east of Rodrigues, an outer island of Mauritius. GDACS recorded the earthquake at the same magnitude and depth, classifying its potential humanitarian impact as low.

Was There a Tsunami Warning?

The GDACS assessment recorded a maximum tsunami wave estimate of zero metres for the earthquake. The USGS event data also carried a tsunami indicator of zero. The assessments indicated that the earthquake was not expected to generate a tsunami.

Mauritius Meteorological Services operates the country's National Tsunami Warning Centre, which monitors potential threats and issues alerts when necessary. Its warning system has three stages: Tsunami Watch, Tsunami Warning and Termination.

A Tsunami Watch may be issued following a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or greater near the Indian Ocean when a tsunami could be generated. A subsequent warning confirms a destructive tsunami threat and can trigger evacuation plans for vulnerable coastal areas.

Have Casualties or Damage Been Reported?

No confirmed reports of deaths, injuries or structural damage linked to the earthquake had emerged in the available updates at the time of writing.

The GDACS classified the event as having potentially low humanitarian impact, based on the earthquake's magnitude, exposed population and local vulnerability.

What Is Mauritius' Earthquake and Tsunami Risk?

Mauritius and its outer islands generally experience relatively low seismic activity, according to government disaster-risk information. However, the country remains vulnerable to tsunamis generated by powerful undersea earthquakes elsewhere in the Indian Ocean, particularly around Sumatra and Makran.

The December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami demonstrated this risk. A field survey conducted in March 2005 examined the effects on Rodrigues, Mauritius and Réunion. Researchers measured tsunami run-up and inundation at 35 locations, finding that the waves reached approximately 2.9 metres on the southeastern coast of Rodrigues.

The impact varied across the islands. The researchers attributed some of the differences in wave heights around Rodrigues to the structure of its coral reefs. On Réunion, much of the reported damage was concentrated around harbours.

At the main harbour of Le Port, a 196-metre vessel broke loose from its moorings and drifted, damaging port infrastructure. Researchers also identified a potential tsunami hazard to the Mascarene Islands from future large earthquakes in southern Sumatra.

Mauritius' geographical location gives the country and Rodrigues an estimated five to seven hours of warning lead time for tsunamis originating from Sumatra or Makran, according to the meteorological service. The actual time can be shorter if the earthquake occurs closer to the islands.

Latest Assessment

The 24 November earthquake was classified as a potentially low-humanitarian-impact event by GDACS, with no tsunami wave detected in its assessment. While the available data indicated a low immediate threat to nearby islands, the region's history of tsunami impacts highlights the importance of continued monitoring and preparedness.