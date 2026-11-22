An explosion struck a Russian ship docked at Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Libya's eastern-based government said preliminary findings suggested a drone attack, and announced an investigation in coordination with Russian authorities. Satellite imagery appeared to show the vessel partially submerged.

The news came after the ship stopped at Benghazi port for fuel and supplies during its return journey to Russia. The eastern-based Government of National Stability (GNS) said the visit took place under existing maritime cooperation agreements.

The explosion occurred before dawn. While eastern authorities said the site had been secured, initial accounts of casualties differed. Two medical sources told Reuters that people had been injured but no deaths had been reported. A later Reuters report said 10 Russians and Libyans had sustained minor injuries and received treatment in Benghazi.

Footage reportedly shows a Ukrainian sea drone striking a Russian cargo vessel and exploding off the coast of Benghazi, Libya, this evening. pic.twitter.com/31nN3m4IZJ — World Conflict Live 24/7 (@WCLNews247) November 22, 2026

Satellite Images Reveal Damage to Russian Ship in Libya

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC, examined by BBC Verify, showed a vessel burning at Benghazi port at 05:47 GMT. Another image captured several hours later appeared to show the same ship partially submerged.

BBC Verify also geolocated social media footage showing flames and thick smoke rising from a vessel in darkness. Neither the footage nor the images independently established the cause of the blast. The imagery documents the aftermath of the fire rather than the mechanism of any suspected strike. It also offers no reliable basis for identifying those operating a drone.

The identity of the ship remains another point requiring confirmation. Two Libyan military officials told the Associated Press that the damaged vessel was the Russian Navy corvette Merkury.

The GNS did not identify the vessel in its initial public statement. Although the officials described severe damage, claims that Merkury was completely destroyed have not been independently confirmed.

At the time of the initial reports, Russia had not issued a public statement about the incident. There was also no verified account of the crew's condition or the full extent of the damage.

⚠️ An overnight blast at Libya's Benghazi naval base likely destroyed the Russian corvette Merkury, Naval News assesses from satellite imagery not yet released. Libyan authorities say ammunition exploded at the base. No one has claimed it, and the loss is unconfirmed.



Residents… pic.twitter.com/xcFErQ51bG — The Tectonic (@thetect0nic) November 22, 2026

Libyan Authorities Investigate Suspected Drone Attack

The GNS said its security and military authorities would investigate the explosion in coordination with Russian officials. Its preliminary assessment pointed to drones, but the government did not identify those responsible.

The suspected use of drones does not establish who launched them. The circumstances of the attack, including the equipment involved, remain subject to investigation. The GNS did not publicly identify Ukraine as responsible or confirm the precise point where the explosion began.

The eastern administration stressed that Libya was not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine. It described the incident as a matter affecting the country's security and sovereignty.

Separately, Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli, warned against allowing foreign forces to use Libyan facilities for activities connected with conflicts elsewhere.

The GNU said such arrangements could put civilians and infrastructure at risk. Its warning also reflected the competing administrations' different positions on foreign military access.

Libya has remained politically divided following the upheaval after the 2011 uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi. Rival authorities continue to exercise power in different parts of the country.

For now, investigators have not publicly named a perpetrator. The authorities have also yet to establish a definitive account of the explosion and the condition of the vessel.