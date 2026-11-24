Mike Huckabee, Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, has cast doubt on the president's pledge to halt US military aid to Israel, saying he is 'not certain' the funding will end by the end of the year.

Trump made the surprise announcement as Americans voted in the midterms, but offered no details on how it would work.

Huckabee: 'Not Certain'

Huckabee made the remarks in a pre-recorded interview shown at a conference on US-Israel relations in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

He said he was 'not certain' the aid would end abruptly by the end of the year. The current agreement, he noted, 'is supposed to continue for two more years'.

He also questioned whether the funding could be stopped without congressional approval, given that lawmakers had allocated the money. The issue highlights a distinction between the existing aid arrangement and Congress's control over federal spending. Although the memorandum of understanding is not legally binding, the funding it outlines remains subject to congressional appropriations.

Huckabee said US and Israeli officials had been working on a new aid deal 'for months', but did not say whether those talks had continued after Trump's announcement.

A Republican former governor of Arkansas and an evangelical Christian, Huckabee is one of Israel's most steadfast supporters in Washington. He took up the ambassadorship in 2025 after Senate confirmation. He said he hoped there would not be a 'dramatic, seismic shift' in relations between the two countries.

An Election Day Surprise

Trump made his announcement on 3 November, as voters went to the polls. He said he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to stop providing roughly £3.1 billion ($4 billion) a year in US funding.

The president said Israel no longer needed the money and dismissed the aid as a 'bad talking point' used by his left-wing critics. He gave no details on how the funding would be halted.

Under a long-standing memorandum of understanding, the US provides Israel with approximately £2.9 billion ($3.8 billion) a year through fiscal year 2028 for American-made military equipment and joint missile defence programmes. Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since the Second World War. The current 10-year, £29.1 billion ($38 billion) agreement was signed in 2016 under President Barack Obama and covers systems such as Iron Dome.

Shifting Politics in Both Countries

The debate comes amid political upheaval in both nations. Netanyahu's governing bloc lost its parliamentary majority in an election on 27 October, leaving him serving as caretaker prime minister while political negotiations continue.

He has publicly discussed phasing out US military aid, a move analysts told Reuters was intended to get ahead of growing criticism of Israel in the United States.

That criticism has deepened. US public support for Israel has fallen, particularly among Democrats but also among some Republicans, over Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza and the war Trump launched alongside Netanyahu against Iran earlier this year.

Democrats, many of whom now openly oppose military funding for Israel, won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms, raising apprehension in Israel, according to Reuters. Netanyahu stressed his close relationship with Trump during his own campaign.

The new Congress convenes in January. Because Congress controls federal spending, any attempt to end the aid early could depend on lawmakers as much as on the White House, a point Huckabee himself raised.