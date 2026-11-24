US President Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a 2023 civil trial, declared on Monday that those who 'rape and murder' American citizens deserve 'no mercy'.

Speaking at the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters in Washington, DC, on Monday, 23 November, Trump condemned California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners to life imprisonment without parole.

The president addressed an audience that included law enforcement officers and relatives of murder victims, pledging to expand the use of capital punishment under his administration.

Trump says rapists deserve no mercy. pic.twitter.com/4HGxpi9kCh — Acyn (@Acyn) November 23, 2026

'Law enforcement is not the enemy. The enemy are those who rape and murder our citizens, and they deserve no mercy,' Trump said.

Trump's Own 2023 Sexual Abuse Verdict

Trump's remarks come just three months after the US Supreme Court denied his request for a rehearing in a case that resulted in a $5 million (£3.8 million) judgment against him for sexual abuse and defamation.

On 9 May 2023, a federal jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s and subsequently defaming her.

Although the jury did not find Trump liable for rape under the applicable New York legal definition, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan later clarified that the verdict established conduct that constituted rape as the term is commonly understood.

In a ruling issued on 19 July 2023, Kaplan explained that New York's legal definition of rape applicable to the case required penile penetration, making it considerably narrower than the term's everyday meaning.

Kaplan said the jury's verdict implicitly established that Trump had forcibly penetrated Carroll with his fingers.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's allegations. He was not criminally charged or convicted in the case, which was a civil proceeding.

The Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal on 29 June 2026 and denied his petition for a rehearing on 17 August.

Trump's remarks on Monday concerned capital punishment and were not directed at the Carroll case.

Trump Attacks Newsom Over Death Row Commutations

During Monday's address, Trump characterised Newsom's proposed commutations as acts of injustice, accusing the Democratic governor of prioritising convicted killers over their victims.

Among those who spoke was Marc Klaas, whose 12-year-old daughter, Polly, was abducted and murdered in 1993.

Klaas criticised Newsom for intervening in sentences that victims' families had expected to remain intact for decades.

'This decision was not made by a jury,' Klaas said. 'It was not approved by the voters. It was made by one politician acting alone.'

Newsom defended his plan, stressing that none of the affected prisoners would be eligible for release. The commutations have yet to take effect, with 382 requiring approval from the California Supreme Court.

The governor also accused Trump of hypocrisy over his own use of presidential pardons to benefit wealthy individuals and political allies.

Trump Orders Faster Federal Executions

Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the attorney general to seek the death penalty, where appropriate and legally permissible, for the first-degree murder of minors and murders committed during rape, sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, kidnapping or human trafficking.

The directive also instructs the Justice Department to accelerate federal executions by prioritising the resolution of appeals and eliminating unnecessary administrative delays.

'And the ultimate crimes deserve the ultimate punishment,' Trump said.

The memorandum concerns federal capital offences and does not overturn Newsom's proposed commutations, which fall under California's state clemency process.