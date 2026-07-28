The fatal shooting of an Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating explosive allegations surrounding US-backed boat drone strikes has intensified scrutiny of one of the region's most controversial security operations.

Alexandra Bravo was gunned down in broad daylight alongside her sister in the coastal city of Manta, just weeks after taking on a sensitive investigation into claims that survivors of three separate drone strikes were tortured and kidnapped following the attacks.

Alexandra Bravo's Death

According to police, Bravo was leaving a café with her sister on 14 June when a gunman riding a black motorcycle opened fire.

Both women died in the attack after Bravo's sister reportedly tried to shield her from the bullets.

Officers arriving at the scene recovered five 9mm shell casings, while Bravo's driver was injured.

One detail has attracted particular attention.

Despite being assigned a police protection detail because prosecutors in Ecuador frequently face security threats, officers tasked with protecting Bravo were reportedly absent when the shooting occurred.

During a recent Breaking Points podcast, host Krystal Ball described the case, saying: 'This woman who was appointed to investigate this as a prosecutor has now been assassinated on the street in Ecuador. Her sister, who tried to save her life, was also killed.'

Although Ecuador has experienced numerous attacks against members of its justice system in recent years, Bravo's killing has drawn added attention because of the high-profile investigation she had recently been handling.

Alleged Torture After Boat Drone Strikes

Bravo had been assigned to examine allegations connected to three separate drone strikes targeting Ecuadorian fishing boats believed to be involved in drug trafficking operations.

The survivors painted a remarkably similar picture.

They claimed the boats were struck by drones before armed personnel, whom they believed were members of the US military or US Coast Guard based on their uniforms, detained them.

According to their accounts, they were held for more than a week, tortured and eventually abandoned in El Salvador.

The United States has categorically denied the allegations.

Despite those denials, the investigation reportedly gathered testimonies from dozens of survivors whose accounts closely matched one another.

Medical examinations allegedly documented severe injuries, including damaged eyesight and serious wounds to their feet that were said to be consistent with their descriptions of explosions and mistreatment.

On the podcast, Ball said the survivors 'all claimed a very similar series of events' and argued that the consistency of their accounts made the allegations difficult to ignore, while stressing that the US government denies the claims.

Reports Claimed Bravo Faced Pressure Before Death

Investigative reporting cited during the podcast alleged Bravo had faced pressure from senior officials while handling the case.

According to anonymous sources quoted in those reports, prosecutors were allegedly encouraged to narrow the investigation and treat the incidents primarily as disappearances rather than exploring allegations of torture or kidnapping.

Podcast co-host Saagar Enjeti acknowledged that prosecutors are frequently targeted in Ecuador because of organised crime cases.

However, he also noted that the timing appeared unusual given Bravo's recent removal from the investigation.

He said: 'It does seem very suspicious that she was killed at this exact moment when she had been taken off the case.'

No evidence has publicly linked Bravo's murder directly to the investigation, and Ecuadorian authorities have not announced any conclusions regarding a possible motive.