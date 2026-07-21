Joshua Kerry, a 28‑year‑old from Rotherham, has been charged with the murder of former MP Ann Widdecombe after prosecutors told a court she was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer at her Devon home while eating lunch. The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge following a counter‑terrorism investigation, with police still examining whether the attack had a political or terrorist motive.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her bungalow in Haytor on Dartmoor on 9 July, nearly 24 hours after the alleged attack. Kerry was arrested at his home in South Yorkshire two days later and has been remanded in custody.

Who Is Joshua Kerry? The Rotherham Man Charged with Murder

Court documents identify Kerry as a 28‑year‑old white British man from Rotherham, arrested on 11 July. He previously worked in administration for a lift installation firm and lived in a terraced house. A relative told the BBC his legs 'went like jelly' when he learnt of the arrest; neighbours described Kerry as quiet and rarely leaving his house.

Investigators believe Kerry drove almost 300 miles from Rotherham to Widdecombe's village on the day of the attack, based on travel records and CCTV. Exclusive footage published by The Sun appears to show a man leaving a driveway with a long object in his shorts pocket before getting into a red hatchback hours before Widdecombe was killed.

Prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Kerry arrived at Widdecombe's home on 8 July in a red Vauxhall Corsa. The alleged hammer assault lasted about two minutes, during which he allegedly struck her 21 times, tipped her from her chair and took her wallet before driving off. Searches recovered a hammer and gloves which, according to the CPS, bear traces of Widdecombe's DNA.

CPS Authorises Murder Charge as Counter‑Terrorism Probes Motive

Chief crown prosecutor Frank Ferguson said: 'We have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for murder.' He added that 'police enquiries into the defendant's motives are ongoing, including a potential political or terrorist connection', and reminded the public that Kerry is entitled to a fair trial.

Read more Ann Widdecombe Murder: Police Timeline Reveals Suspect's 270-Mile Journey Before Fatal Attack Ann Widdecombe Murder: Police Timeline Reveals Suspect's 270-Mile Journey Before Fatal Attack

National Counter Terrorism Policing head Laurence Taylor said investigators are pursuing 'multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation'. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed counter‑terrorism officers are leading the investigation and told MPs the suspect 'was not known to Prevent', the government's anti‑extremism programme.

Police have cautioned against speculation, stressing it can be unhelpful and distressing for the family. Devon and Cornwall Police described the incident as a 'targeted attack' and said they are not looking for anyone else.

Court Appearance, Inquest and MP Security Review

Kerry appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth, and was remanded to appear at the Central Criminal Court later this year. An inquest has been opened but adjourned until after the criminal proceedings.

Joshua Kerry has today been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe following an investigation by @TerrorismPolice. Kerry will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow. Read more here: https://t.co/sS46KYW4KX pic.twitter.com/3MxwdwHYh5 — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) July 20, 2026

Home Secretary Mahmood said Widdecombe's death was 'extremely distressing' and confirmed police and security officials would review guidance for MPs. She told the House that security measures 'are kept under constant review' and that police intend to issue updated advice for MPs in their constituencies.

Investigators say their priority is to support the CPS in court and establish the motive for what counter‑terrorism policing has called a targeted attack on a high‑profile public figure. Until a jury has delivered its verdict, police and ministers have urged the public and media to avoid speculation, emphasising that justice depends on a fair trial.