Previously unseen footage from an upcoming documentary about the late Senator Lindsey Graham has reignited fierce debate over the Trump administration's approach to the Iran conflict after clips showed the veteran Republican laughing, joking and enthusiastically praising military action.

The behind the scenes recordings, filmed over several years by documentary maker Alex Holder, offer an unusually candid look at Graham's private conversations and have prompted criticism from commentators who questioned his tone while discussing a war that has claimed lives and reshaped the Middle East.

Released Footage Revealed Graham's Private Reactions

The recordings form part of Holder's ongoing documentary, Lindsey's Game, which reportedly contains hundreds of hours of footage captured during the final years of Graham's life.

Among the clips released, Graham is seen expressing delight while discussing the conflict with Iran. In one moment, he praises President Donald Trump for authorising military action after years of advocating a tougher approach.

According to the footage, Graham said, 'Best thing I've ever done,' before describing Trump as 'a great wartime president'.

He also compared Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, arguing they were 'the right two guys to confront this evil'.

During a podcast discussing the documentary, the host described the footage as deeply unsettling.

'We're talking about a war, and in the first day of the war, a children's school got blown up. Is this really giggle worthy?' the presenter said while reacting to Graham's laughter.

The comments have fuelled renewed scrutiny over how senior political figures privately viewed the conflict compared with their public statements.

Critics Questioned His Enthusiasm for Military Action

Much of the backlash has centred not only on Graham's words but also on his apparent enthusiasm while discussing the conflict.

The podcast host argued that the footage showed a level of excitement that many viewers found difficult to reconcile with the human cost of war.

The presenter said, 'It's disturbing to see somebody who's this giddy. If I were the president, I would be so serious and grim about the prospect of getting into war.'

Another point raised during the discussion involved Graham's acknowledgement that he had supported military action against Iran for years. Critics argued this appeared inconsistent with previous claims that the strikes were driven by an immediate threat.

The host questioned that contradiction by asking how the threat could have been imminent if Graham had long advocated launching military action.

Conversations With Netanyahu Also Drew Attention

Another sequence attracting widespread attention shows Graham attempting to telephone Netanyahu before eventually reaching the Israeli leader. Once connected, Graham enthusiastically greeted him and discussed plans to meet Trump in Florida.

According to the recording, Graham suggested he would encourage the president to consider broader military involvement alongside Israel, including possible action against Hezbollah.

Netanyahu responded more cautiously, reportedly suggesting the situation required careful consideration rather than immediate escalation.

The podcast host argued that the exchange highlighted how actively Graham sought to encourage further military operations.

The presenter remarked that even Netanyahu appeared more restrained during the conversation, despite Israel's ongoing military campaigns across the region.

Additional footage also captured Graham expressing confidence that the Iranian government could lose control of several cities within weeks, creating what he believed would become irreversible momentum against the regime.