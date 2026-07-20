Former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe's murder investigation has taken a new turn after police reportedly found Reform UK newspaper clippings and material linked to Nigel Farage inside the home of the main suspect.

The discovery has prompted counter-terrorism officers to examine whether ideology played a role in the killing, although authorities continue to stress that no political motive has been confirmed.

Investigators Examine Reform UK Material

The latest development emerged after officers searched the Rotherham home of 28-year-old Joshua Kerry, who was arrested over Widdecombe's death.

Read more Ann Widdecombe Murder: Police Timeline Reveals Suspect's 270-Mile Journey Before Fatal Attack Ann Widdecombe Murder: Police Timeline Reveals Suspect's 270-Mile Journey Before Fatal Attack

According to reports, investigators found newspaper clippings, articles and printed material relating to Reform UK, party leader Nigel Farage and the party's immigration policies displayed inside the council property where Kerry lived alone.

A source cited by UK media claimed the material suggested Kerry held 'a profound dislike' of Reform UK, its leader and its political positions. The reported discovery is believed to be one reason why counter-terrorism police became involved in the investigation, despite Devon and Cornwall Police initially saying there was no evidence to suggest the killing was politically motivated.

Police have not publicly confirmed the exact nature of the material recovered or whether it establishes a political motive.

Widdecombe Killed Before Television Appearance

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her Dartmoor home on the morning of 9 July. Detectives believe she was fatally attacked around 12.30 p.m. the previous day, roughly 30 minutes before she had been scheduled to appear on a Channel 5 programme.

Investigators allege CCTV captured Kerry leaving his South Yorkshire home on the morning of 8 July carrying what appeared to be a long object protruding from his pocket before returning later that evening.

He was arrested on 11 July after armed officers searched his property. Following further enquiries, police also re-arrested him on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Despite the expanded investigation, authorities have repeatedly emphasised that no final conclusion has been reached about whether the attack was politically or ideologically motivated.

Suspect Grew Quiet After Father's Death

Neighbours described Kerry as polite, shy and increasingly withdrawn following the death of his father from cancer last December.

Residents said he had previously helped neighbours with parcels and shopping but became reclusive after his father's death and rarely interacted with others. His uncle told reporters he was 'absolutely flabbergasted' by the arrest, adding the 28-year-old had 'spiralled' following the family bereavement.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also confirmed that Kerry was not known to Prevent, the UK's anti-extremism programme.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

According to reports, police continue to investigate Widdecombe's death as a murder while examining all possible motives.

The involvement of counter-terrorism officers does not automatically mean the case will be treated as terrorism, and detectives have urged the public not to speculate while forensic examinations and interviews continue.

Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP before later becoming a prominent supporter and spokesperson for Reform UK. Her death has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum as investigators continue to determine whether the reported Reform UK material found in the suspect's home has any direct connection to the attack.