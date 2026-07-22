Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will reveal the preliminary results of an independent autopsy on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., regarding the death of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells, whose body was found days after he vanished during a July 4 boat trip near Horn Island.

The 18-year-old from Ocean Springs was reported missing after he went out on the water with friends on Independence Day, then apparently stayed behind on Horn Island as the group headed back, according to local authorities. His body was recovered on 6 July. Investigators in Jackson County have said they suspect Wells drowned and have not, at least publicly, identified signs of foul play. The state's official autopsy has not yet been completed.

Family Pushes for Answers as Nolan Wells Autopsy Lags

The news came after Wells' parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, sent their son's body hundreds of miles to Washington, D.C., for a separate autopsy, saying they were desperate for answers about how an apparently healthy college football player ended up dead in the water.

Crump, who has become one of the most recognisable civil rights attorneys in the US through his work on high‑profile police and racial justice cases, said the family will join him at a press conference at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday to outline what their pathologist has found so far. The exact location of the briefing in Washington has not been disclosed.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr has confirmed that the official autopsy from the State Medical Examiner's office in Mississippi remains pending. Once that report is finalised, Lynd said, it will be turned over to his office and then folded into the wider investigation.

So at the moment there are two tracks: the state's formal post‑mortem, still in progress, and the Nolan Wells autopsy commissioned by his family, the early conclusions from which they clearly believe need to be heard now, not months from now.

Investigators Cite Suspected Drowning, but Questions Linger

Authorities say the basic timeline is straightforward. Wells joined friends for a boat outing to Horn Island on 4 July, a holiday trip that thousands of Gulf Coast residents make every year. At some point, according to officials, he remained on the island after his friends departed.

Two days later, on 6 July, his body was recovered. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has said investigators suspect Wells drowned and that there was no 'initial indication of a crime.' The sheriff has stressed that the case is still open, describing his team as 'working diligently to determine exactly what occurred,' in comments given.

Ledbetter also made a point of saying the sheriff's office welcomes the family's independent investigation. That may sound like boilerplate, but it matters. In deaths that attract national attention, families' separate investigations are sometimes treated as a nuisance. Here, at least in public, the tone is cooperative.

None of that cancels out the big unknowns. Officials have not publicly detailed where Wells was found relative to Horn Island, what he was wearing, whether there were visible injuries, or what exactly happened in the hours between his friends leaving and his body being located. Those are the grim but necessary questions that make an autopsy more than a box‑ticking exercise.

And for a family who say their son was fit, active and on the cusp of a college football career, 'suspected drowning' without more detail is not going to cut it.

Civil Rights Figure Ben Crump Steps Onto The Case

The decision to retain Crump, rather than a low‑profile local lawyer, signals that Wells' relatives expect this to become a bigger story than a tragic boating accident.

Crump's involvement does not, on its own, mean a crime took place. It does mean the autopsy findings will be framed through a civil rights lens, and that any inconsistencies between the independent and official reports will be amplified, fast.

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He has not publicly laid out what the family suspects, or whether they believe race, negligence or anything else played a role. At this stage, they are simply signalling that they will not wait quietly for the state's paperwork to land on a coroner's desk.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, for its part, has emphasised process. 'Nolan Wells' family deserves a thorough and factual investigation, and that's exactly what they're going to get,' Ledbetter said. It is the kind of line sheriffs are supposed to deliver in these situations, but it will be tested against how transparent the department is once the autopsy reports, plural, are in.

A Community in Mourning as Investigation Continues

At Wells' funeral on Monday in Ocean Springs, tears and tributes filled in some of what the bare official statements leave out. Photos shared by the family show the teenager in his football uniform during the 2024 summer and autumn season at Ocean Springs High School, where he was a senior, and in another image smiling alongside his mother.

His mother told mourners that his family and friends 'will miss everything about him.' It is a simple line, but one that does more emotional work than a stack of press releases ever will.

The service drew community members and high‑profile figures, including civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton, who spoke alongside Wells' parents. The presence of Sharpton and Crump together places this Mississippi case squarely in the orbit of America's contested stories about young Black lives, law enforcement and unanswered questions on the Gulf Coast.

For now, though, the hard facts are limited. An 18‑year‑old went to Horn Island on a holiday, did not come home, and was pulled from the water two days later. A sheriff says there is no initial sign of a crime. A family says that is not enough, and has gone to Washington for a second opinion on what the water, and the body, have to say.

What emerges from the Nolan Wells autopsy on Wednesday will not be the final word. It will, however, set the tone for everything that follows.