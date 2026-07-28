France's fire emergency has entered a devastating new phase after two firefighters were killed near Bordeaux and an enormous wildfire scorched 42,000 hectares of land in the surrounding Gironde region. The unfolding disaster has shocked the nation, drawing comparisons with previous European fire seasons but surpassing them in scale and severity.

The firefighters died on 21 July while tackling a fierce building fire near Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport. That incident was separate from the vast forest fire that began near Saumos the following day, but the deaths have intensified the strain on emergency services facing France's worst wildfire season on record.

The Saumos blaze has burned an area roughly four times the size of Paris, damaged or destroyed more than 240 homes and forced around 220,000 people to evacuate. As of 28 July, no deaths had been reported from that wildfire itself, although at least 75 firefighters had been injured.

How Close Did the Fire Come to Bordeaux?

The flames advanced to within approximately 15 kilometres of Bordeaux, forcing authorities to evacuate suburbs, holiday areas and communities across Gironde.

Some residents fled with little more than identification documents, clothes and essential medicines. Thousands were housed in emergency centres, while others slept in cars or stayed with relatives because authorities could not say when it would be safe to return.

More than 2,500 firefighters, supported by aircraft, military personnel and volunteers, have been deployed. Although the blaze stopped expanding during one overnight period, officials warned that it remained unpredictable and could regain strength as temperatures rose again.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the affected region and promised state support for communities and emergency crews. He also convened a crisis meeting as officials raced to strengthen firebreaks and prevent the flames from moving closer to densely populated areas.

What Made This Wildfire So Dangerous?

The Gironde blaze became powerful enough to generate its own weather.

Fire officials recorded rare pyrocumulonimbus clouds, sometimes called fire thunderstorms. These form when intense heat drives smoke and moisture high into the atmosphere, creating violent winds and lightning capable of starting new fires beyond the original burn zone.

Such conditions can rapidly change the direction and speed of a wildfire, making traditional containment methods less effective and putting crews at greater risk. One specialist described the absence of fatalities from the Gironde wildfire itself as remarkable given its intensity and proximity to populated areas.

Why Is France Burning So Severely This Year?

France has recorded more than 13,500 fires and over 116,000 hectares of burned land during 2026, making this its most destructive wildfire season on record.

Experts say repeated heatwaves, prolonged drought and unusually dry vegetation created ideal conditions for flames to spread. June was France's hottest on record, while rainfall was reported at nearly half its normal level.

The two firefighters killed near Bordeaux airport did not die in the 42,000-hectare wildfire, but their deaths have become part of a wider national tragedy. France is now confronting both the immediate battle to protect Bordeaux and a longer-term reality in which fires once treated as exceptional may become increasingly difficult to prevent.