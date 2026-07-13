Fifteen Indian tourists were among those killed after a tourist boat capsized just 400 metres from shore in Vietnam on 11 July, with investigators examining whether overcrowding, safety failures and delayed rescue efforts turned a survivable accident into a devastating tragedy.

Vietnamese authorities have launched a criminal investigation, while India is reportedly working with local officials to support the victims' families and establish how the disaster unfolded.

According to reports, the boat sank in a popular tourist area after reportedly becoming unstable and overturning in what initial reports describe as relatively calm weather. Most of the victims died from drowning despite the vessel being close to land.

Boat Capsized Just 400 Metres From Shore

According to survivor accounts and preliminary findings, the vessel overturned only around 400 metres from the shoreline, a detail that has intensified scrutiny of the tragedy.

🚨 #BREAKING #VIETNAM

Terrible accident.. 🙏🏻



🔴 VIETNAM : A TOURIST SPEEDBOAT 🚤 CAPSIZED NEAR PHU QUOC ISLAND IN SOUTHERN VIETNAM



At least 15 people died.#Boat #Accident #Accidente pic.twitter.com/YKbRyvozPd — LW World News (@LW_WorldNews) July 11, 2026

Passengers said the boat suddenly lost stability before capsizing, leaving little time to react. Several survivors reported that panic spread quickly as the vessel filled with water, making escape difficult for those trapped inside or unable to swim.

Authorities are investigating whether mechanical failure, overloading or operational negligence contributed to the accident. Early reports indicated weather conditions were calm, but videos later shared on social media showed rough seas.

Overcrowding And Safety Concerns Under Investigation

Investigators are examining claims that the tourist boat was carrying more passengers than its certified capacity.

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Survivors alleged that some passengers, including members of the Indian tour group, boarded last and took seats in less stable sections of the vessel. Meanwhile, others questioned whether enough functioning life jackets were available or properly distributed before departure.

Officials are also reviewing the operator's licence, maintenance records and compliance with Vietnam's maritime safety regulations as part of the ongoing investigation.

The exact cause of the capsizing has not yet been officially determined.

Rescue Response Faces Growing Scrutiny

Rescue efforts have also faced criticism after survivors claimed they remained in the water for an extended period before emergency teams reached them.

Although the boat sank close to shore, several passengers reportedly struggled to stay afloat, while others became trapped as the vessel overturned.

According to reports, Vietnamese authorities have not publicly addressed allegations of delayed rescue operations but confirmed a full investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

Multiple boat crew members and individuals linked to the operator have reportedly been detained or questioned as investigators examine potential negligence.

India Seeks Answers As Investigation Continues

Meanwhile, the Indian government has been coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to assist affected families, facilitate the repatriation of victims and seek a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over tourist boat safety in Vietnam, where the industry has expanded rapidly in recent years. Previous accidents involving overloaded vessels and inadequate emergency equipment have prompted repeated calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, authorities are expected to decide whether to bring criminal charges against those responsible for operating the vessel.

For families mourning the 15 Indian victims, the fact that the boat sank just 400 metres from shore has become one of the most heartbreaking aspects of the disaster, underscoring how quickly a routine sightseeing trip turned into a fatal accident.