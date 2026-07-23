Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office focused on D4vd's financial status during the musician's second day of the preliminary hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege that D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez to protect his current and future multimillion-dollar earnings.

Court testimony heard that Burke feared his relationship with the 14-year-old would become public after she allegedly threatened to expose their relationship.

Prosecutors allege Burke earned more than $10 million between 2023 and 2025 and argued that public disclosure would jeopardise his rapidly rising career and future opportunities, providing a motive for the alleged killing.

Why D4vid's Music Earnings Matter to the Case

Burke's earnings became a central focus of the preliminary hearing as prosecutors sought to establish a financial motive.

Robert Ricalde, a prosecution witness and forensic accountant, testified that D4vd's career grew rapidly after finding viral success online, leading to lucrative recording deals and more than $10 million in earnings between 2023 and 2025.

Prosecutors relied on that testimony to allege Hernandez threatened to publicise their relationship, which they claim began when she was 13 and Burke was 18.

According to prosecutors, disclosure of the relationship would have significantly damaged Burke's music career and future earning potential.

They argue that his desire to protect those financial interests formed part of the alleged motive for the killing.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the allegations remain unproven as the court determines whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The Alleged Killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Prosecutors allege Burke and Hernandez became involved in a lengthy argument in April 2025 after the then-14-year-old threatened to disclose details of their relationship.

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On 23 April, Burke allegedly sent an Uber to collect Hernandez from her home and take her to his house at around 8:40pm.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez arrived at about 10:10pm, but Burke later texted her phone asking where she was at around 10:30pm, which investigators allege was part of an attempt to create the impression she had never arrived.

Prosecutors allege Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez shortly after she reached the property.

In the following months, prosecutors allege Burke ordered a shovel, a body bag, two chainsaws and a burn cage, while also releasing an album and putting tickets for his world tour on sale.

In September 2025, an abandoned Tesla registered to Burke was towed.

Upon arriving at the tow yard, LAPD opened the front trunk and discovered two cadaver bags containing severed body parts, which would later be identified as Hernandez's.

D4vid was officially arrested on 16 April with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What Happens Next?

Prosecutors allege Burke committed first-degree murder, lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains, all of which he denies.

His lawyers have also said he did not cause Hernandez's death.

Because prosecutors have also alleged special circumstances, including financial gain, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has said that, if Burke is convicted, prosecutors will decide whether to seek the death penalty.