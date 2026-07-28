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A former US college footballer has died unexpectedly after being found unresponsive in the water off a popular beach in San Diego. The woman was identified as Bryn Waite, 26.

Emergency crews were called to La Jolla Shores Beach at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of a person floating in shallow water, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Despite efforts by first responders, Waite was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waite's body was discovered near the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, a well-known landmark along the Southern California coastline. FOX 5 San Diego reported that a passer-by first spotted Waite in the water before alerting emergency services.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department, together with lifeguards from San Diego Fire-Rescue, responded to the incident. Fire officials confirmed that police would lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Medical Examiner later identified the woman as Bryn Waite. Officials said both the cause and manner of death remain pending while investigations continue. The office listed her place of injury as 'Ocean – Undetermined' and said the date and time of the injury are unknown. Authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected, and no further details have been released.

Remembered for Academic and Sporting Achievements

Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Waite played as a defender for Central Washington University during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. During her collegiate career, she appeared in 15 matches, making eight starts and recording two assists across 723 minutes on the pitch.

Alongside her performances in sport, Waite also excelled academically. She was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2019, an honour recognising student-athletes who demonstrate strong academic achievement while competing at university level.

Central Washington Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Soccer Player Bryn Waite



Read the full story here: https://t.co/LdlmuJQhZW — CWU Athletics (@CWUAthletics) July 27, 2026

Friends told The California Post that Waite had recently been living in San Diego and had become engaged, making news of her death even more devastating for those close to her.

'I only met Bryn a couple of times, but each time she was incredibly sweet, genuinely kind and had such a beautiful spirit,' one friend told the outlet.

'She had a warmth about her that made people feel comfortable and cared for. It's clear that the light she carried touched so many lives. She will be deeply missed.'

Another friend, who said she knew Waite through church and had seen her only recently, described her as 'kind and sweet.'

'She listened and loved,' the friend said of Waite. 'She is leaving behind friends and family that will miss her dearly.'

The friend added that Waite 'loved animals and the beach.'

It Wasn't the First Tragedy in San Diego

Waite's death is the second tragedy involving a former athlete along San Diego's coastline this summer. In June, 34-year-old Summer Nash, a former volleyball player and coach, was also found dead near Ocean Beach Pier.

Like Waite's case, the circumstances surrounding Nash's death were initially unclear, prompting an investigation by local authorities. While investigators have not suggested any connection between the two incidents, the deaths have drawn renewed attention to safety along San Diego's coastline, which attracts millions of visitors each year.