Early atmospheric changes associated with a developing El Niño event are beginning to appear in long-range weather forecasts, with meteorologists monitoring how the Pacific Ocean warming pattern could influence weather across the United States and Canada during the months ahead.

Analysis published by Severe Weather Europe said recent ocean and atmospheric data show the first signs of El Niño beginning to affect broader weather patterns. The report pointed to warming sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific and emerging shifts in air circulation that could become more pronounced through summer and into late 2026.

While the event remains under observation, long-range forecast models suggest parts of North America could experience notable differences in temperature, rainfall and pressure patterns compared with recent years. Seasonal outlooks remain subject to change, and individual weather events cannot be attributed to El Niño alone.

Read more 'Super El Niño' Could Fuel Dangerous Weather, Extreme Heat and Flood Risks Across Multiple Continents 'Super El Niño' Could Fuel Dangerous Weather, Extreme Heat and Flood Risks Across Multiple Continents

Early El Niño Signals Emerging

According to Severe Weather Europe, forecast data indicate the warming event is entering a stronger phase, with conditions across the tropical Pacific becoming increasingly consistent with El Niño development.

The analysis highlighted warming ocean temperatures across key regions of the tropical Pacific, alongside changes in atmospheric circulation that are often associated with El Niño conditions. Stronger westerly winds and a large subsurface pool of warm water, known as a Kelvin Wave, have helped reinforce the warming trend.

🚨: The 2026 “Super El Niño” is projected to be the strongest in 150 years pic.twitter.com/uifb45kQil — Curiosity (@CuriosityonX) May 17, 2026

2026 and 1997 are El Niño twins. But they didn't always look alike.



Subsurface ocean warmth developed faster in 1997, but 2026 caught up following a record-breaking Kelvin wave that formed in April.



A new westerly wind burst into June will keep these two years neck and neck. pic.twitter.com/LxlsU77sUv — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) May 28, 2026

The report also identified changes in the Walker Circulation, a large-scale tropical air circulation system that often shifts during El Niño events. Such changes can influence jet stream patterns and alter weather conditions far beyond the Pacific Ocean. While some models project a very strong El Niño later in the year, the outlook notes that the event is still developing and its eventual intensity remains uncertain.

What Forecast Maps Show For North America

The June outlook examined by Severe Weather Europe suggests some of the earliest atmospheric impacts may already be appearing across North America.

Forecast pressure maps indicate a tendency for lower pressure over eastern Canada and parts of the north-eastern United States, while higher pressure is projected across portions of the western and central United States and western Canada.

If those patterns persist, they could contribute to relatively cooler conditions across parts of eastern Canada, the Midwest and sections of the eastern United States, while warmer temperatures become more likely across western and central regions.

The last time an El Niño this strong hit, it killed 50 million people. That was 3 to 4% of the entire world population. Scale that to today and you're looking at 250 million equivalent.



The 1877 Super El Niño triggered simultaneous droughts across India, China, Brazil, and East… https://t.co/Z7vNJVhYnA — Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) May 18, 2026

2026 is turning out to be a case of when it rains, it pours.



Every few years, the Pacific Ocean warms up abnormally, and that phenomenon is called El Niño. When it happens, India's monsoon weakens. This year, it looks like a super El Niño is developing, and the IMD is already… pic.twitter.com/pBE3g8iOpd — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 25, 2026

The outlook also points to a stronger Pacific jet stream, which could influence storm tracks and rainfall distribution across the continent.

Potential Impact On Rainfall And Summer Weather

The developing weather pattern could also influence precipitation across parts of North America during the summer months.

Forecast guidance suggests drier conditions could develop across parts of the central and western United States where high-pressure systems become more established. At the same time, some southern states, including areas near the Gulf Coast and Florida, could see increased rainfall as moisture is drawn along an enhanced jet stream.

Historical comparisons with previous strong El Niño events show several similarities to current forecast patterns. However, each El Niño develops differently, and regional weather outcomes can vary considerably depending on how atmospheric conditions evolve.

Additional observations over the coming months are expected to provide a clearer picture of whether the event strengthens during the second half of 2026 and how significantly it may influence weather patterns across North America.