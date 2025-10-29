Actress Elaine Hendrix missed the Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) annual Halloween episode this week after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday star was taken to hospital earlier in the day, leaving her unable to perform in one of the season's most anticipated themed episodes.

Rehearsal Mishap Before Halloween Night

Host Alfonso Ribeiro opened Tuesday night's broadcast on 28 October with a surprise announcement, telling viewers that Hendrix had been injured during final rehearsals and was receiving medical care.

Despite her absence, Hendrix remained part of the competition and was judged on a pre-recorded Argentine tango, performed earlier in the day with her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

The routine, which featured multiple lifts, proved especially demanding and reportedly caused the injury that left Hendrix in visible pain.

Footage aired during the episode showed Hendrix tearfully telling Bersten that it felt as though her muscles had twisted under her rib moments before she was carried off by medical staff.

Elaine Hendrix has been cleared by doctors to return to Dancing with the Stars if she avoids tonight’s elimination.



Her and Alan Bersten were judged based on their last full rehearsal.



Hospital Update After Injury

From her hospital bed, Hendrix later shared a short update on Instagram, explaining that she had first injured her ribs during last week's Wicked night performance, but the pain escalated during the recent rehearsal and her muscles seized up. 'I couldn't move,' she said.

On a lighter note, her doctor's advise is that she needs a day or two of rest and she will be able to continue dancing.

In the video's caption, she expressed her disappointment at missing the Halloween special—a themed episode she described as her favourite of the season. 'I'm devastated,' Hendrix wrote. 'I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on ... With your support, I'll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more.'

Hendrix also sent a message of brief gratitude to fans and her dancing partner.

The Halloween episode is one of Dancing With the Stars' most celebrated traditions, known for elaborate costumes and theatrical routines. Hendrix, known for her sharp wit and expressive performances, had been expected to deliver one of the evening's standout numbers.

Flooded with Love and Support

Friends and fans quickly took to social media to send messages of support, praising the actress for her dedication throughout the competition and wishing her a swift recovery. Many also applauded her earlier performances, which had consistently earned strong marks from the judges.

One Instagram user commented on Hendrix's post, saying: 'Everyone in my household voted to keep you tonight. We love you and want to see you back soon!' Actress and DWTS host wrote: 'Sending you so much love and healing energy! Your rehearsal was absolutely incredible!'

Looking Ahead of Competition

It isconfirmed that Hendrix remains in the competition and will return once she is cleared by doctors. Meanwhile, Bersten expressed confidence in his partner.

For now, viewers will have to wait until next week to see whether Hendrix can reclaim her place under the glittering lights of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, and continue her bid for the coveted mirrorball trophy.