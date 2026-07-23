Katie Price's father-in-law has been released from Dubai's Al-Awir prison after being detained alongside her husband, Lee Andrews, last week, according to reports, as the celebrity couple's legal troubles in the emirate deepen.

Peter Andrews was said to have been arrested and taken to the notorious desert jail after being reported to authorities by a third party. He is reportedly facing fraud allegations similar to those said to involve his son Lee, although no formal charge sheet has been made public and the full details of the case remain unclear.

According to reporting, Peter has now been freed from custody and has already spoken to Katie Price since his release. A source said that the former glamour model is attempting to keep her focus on work in Britain rather than on the unfolding situation in Dubai.

'Katie is aware that Peter has been let out and has spoken to him. She's focusing on her life and job commitments in the UK at the moment and just putting her best foot forward,' the unnamed insider said.

The development marks the latest twist in what has become an increasingly messy saga around Price's whirlwind marriage and her new husband's life in the Gulf state.

Al-Awir Prison and the Dubai Detention of Katie Price's Father-In-Law

The news came after weeks of uncertainty over the fate of both father and son inside Dubai's prison system. Lee Andrews, a businessman who married Price in January after the pair reportedly met just 10 days earlier, has been in and out of custody in recent months.

He was first detained in May and later claimed he had been questioned at what he described as a 'black site' before being transferred to Al-Awir prison. The jail, on the outskirts of Dubai, has long had a grim reputation among expats, and Lee said he spent around a month behind bars before being freed.

Price then travelled to Dubai for what was reported as an emotional reunion with her new husband. The brief sense of relief did not last. Earlier this month, Lee was arrested again, with Peter then also swept up and sent to Al-Awir after the complaint by an unidentified third party.

While Peter has now reportedly been freed, Lee's legal situation appears far from resolved, and there has been no public statement from Dubai authorities about specific fraud claims or the status of any investigation. I

The lack of official detail has left the couple's followers piecing together events from fragments of leaked phone calls, social media chatter and anonymous briefings, which is never a reassuring way to track a live legal case in the Gulf.

Cash Worries and Talk of a Katie Price Sex Tape

If the fraud allegations were not enough, last weekend fresh controversy erupted around Lee after audio emerged of him discussing the idea of selling what he claimed was an intimate video involving himself and Katie Price.

In a recording published by an outlet, Lee is heard saying he needed to raise money quickly and was considering his options.

'I need to get cash quickly. I've got some things to trade. I'm trying to sort out my Only Fans,' he said, referring to the subscription platform.

He then suggested: 'I could always release my sex tape with my wife, but it might go for a pretty penny. Yeah, there is a short one of that, but that's between you and me. So see if a newspaper will pay for that, quarter of a million f****** quid...'

When the person he was speaking to pointed out that releasing such footage without Price's consent would be illegal, Lee rapidly backed away from the idea.

'I was not serious on that mate. We have Only Fans. We will do our thing on this,' he added.

Katie Price later denied that any sex tape featuring the couple exists, a fairly crucial point given the scale of the claim and the potential legal implications. Her denial has not stopped the clip from ricocheting around social media, where users have been dissecting every line for hints about the couple's finances and motives.

For fans who remember Price's earlier battles around leaked intimate material, hearing her new husband even joke about selling a sex tape feels like deja vu of the worst kind. It also hints at just how squeezed he may feel for cash while stuck in Dubai's legal system.

Confusion Over Lee's Status Inside Al-Awir Prison

The uncertainty has been fed by conflicting reports about Lee's movements behind bars. Earlier this week, claims surfaced that he had been released after vanishing from his prison wing, prompting suggestions he might finally be out.

Those reports were short-lived. According to reports, Lee had instead been transferred to another block within Al-Awir before later being returned. No explanation has been made public for the move, and there has been no statement from Dubai Police or prison authorities addressing his current status.

That silence leaves basic questions hanging. Is he still under active investigation for fraud, or are the authorities dragging their feet, as some supporters have implied online. Has any formal charge been filed. At this point, nobody outside the immediate circle and the Dubai system seems to know for sure.

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What is clear is that, while Peter is back out of Al-Awir and in contact with his famous daughter-in-law, Lee remains entangled in a process that foreigners rarely find simple. Katie Price, meanwhile, is attempting to juggle looming UK work commitments with private turmoil that keeps spilling back into public view.

For someone who has lived most of her adult life in the tabloids, that might sound like just more of the same. Yet even by her standards, having a husband and a father-in-law passing through a Dubai prison in the space of a few months is wild stuff, and there are likely to be more chapters in this story before anyone gets a clean break.