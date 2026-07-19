Matt Damon may be leading Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as one of mythology's greatest heroes, but the 55‑year‑old says the real centre of his life is not Hollywood, it is his wife, Luciana Barroso, and the 'very sturdy foundation' they have built together over more than 20 years.

The Oscar winner has spoken about his two‑decade marriage, describing it as 'the greatest thing in my life' and crediting a deep base of love, respect and trust for keeping their family stable since they first met in the early 2000s.

Who Is Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso?

Luciana Barroso, now known as Luciana Damon, is an Argentine‑born former bartender and interior designer whom Matt Damon met in 2003 while filming Stuck on You in Miami.

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The couple have now been married for more than 20 years after tying the knot in a private civil ceremony in New York in 2005.

They have three daughters together, Isabella, Gia and Stella, and Damon is also a stepfather to Barroso's daughter, Alexia, from a previous relationship.

Despite Damon's global fame, the couple have largely kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, choosing to prioritise family over celebrity.

Barroso also plays a role in Damon's professional life. She is a partner at Artists Equity, the production company Damon co‑founded with longtime friend Ben Affleck, and regularly offers feedback on his scripts and films before they reach audiences.

Matt Damon On The 'Sturdy Foundation' Behind His Marriage

In an interview promoting his new film, Damon was reluctant to offer relationship advice, saying every couple is different. However, he did explain the values that have shaped his own marriage.

'There's a lot of love and respect underneath the relationship, and a lot of trust,' he shared. 'It's built on a very sturdy foundation. We continue to grow and evolve as people, and so that foundation's really everything. It's the greatest thing in my life.'

The actor also spoke about Barroso's influence on both his personal and professional life, explaining that she has been reading his scripts, watching early cuts of his films and providing feedback for more than two decades.

According to Damon, her perspective has become important as he continues producing films alongside Affleck through Artists Equity.

Matt Damon Takes On Odysseus In The Odyssey

Damon is currently starring as the Greek king Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem The Odyssey.

The film follows Odysseus as he travels home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, divine intervention and difficult challenges while trying to reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

Nolan's adaptation combines large‑scale action with themes of perseverance, family and destiny, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

While The Odyssey places Damon at the centre of a well‑known adventure, the actor says the most significant journey in his own life has been the one he shares with Barroso.

For the actor, the journey audiences will see in The Odyssey is fictional, but he says the central experience of his life has been building a family with Luciana on what he calls a 'very sturdy foundation'.