Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has jokingly apologised to historian and author Tom Holland after a social media storm involving Elon Musk left many internet users confusing the two men.

The light-hearted exchange took place during an episode of the popular history podcast The Rest Is History, where the actor appeared as a guest to discuss Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. Their meeting came just days after historian Tom Holland found himself at the centre of an online row involving Musk, prompting a surge in searches for 'Tom Holland' that often led users to the Marvel star instead.

The actor used the opportunity to poke fun at the mix-up, saying he was sorry for making it harder for people to find the historian online. According to Business Insider, the pair laughed about sharing the same name and the confusion it has caused over the years.

Why Was Historian Tom Holland Trending?

The confusion began after historian Tom Holland published a review of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film The Odyssey, offering a critical assessment of the adaptation before its release.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk responded to commentary surrounding the review with a post on X that included the word 'cuck', a slang term often used online as an insult. Although Musk's remark was directed at the historian, many social media users mistakenly assumed he was referring to actor Tom Holland because they share the same name.

The misunderstanding quickly spread across X, Reddit and other platforms, with countless users asking whether the Spider-Man star had become involved in an online dispute with Musk. Several news outlets later clarified that the comment had been aimed at the historian rather than the actor.

What Did Tom Holland Say?

Appearing on The Rest Is History, actor Tom Holland opened the conversation by acknowledging the unusual situation.

He jokingly apologised to the historian for making him difficult to find online, with both men laughing about years of mistaken identity caused by sharing the same name.

The exchange quickly resonated with listeners, many of whom praised the actor for embracing the confusion rather than ignoring it. Fans also enjoyed seeing the two Tom Hollands finally meet after years of internet mix-ups.

The episode primarily focused on The Odyssey, in which the actor stars under director Christopher Nolan, but the opening conversation about their shared name became one of the podcast's most widely shared moments.

Why Do People Keep Confusing the Two Tom Hollands?

Although they work in entirely different fields, both Tom Hollands have built substantial public profiles.

Actor Tom Holland rose to international fame playing Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man films before starring in projects including Uncharted, The Crowded Room and Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey.

Historian Tom Holland, meanwhile, is one of Britain's best-known writers on the ancient world, authoring bestselling books such as Rubicon, Persian Fire and Dominion. He also co-hosts The Rest Is History, one of the UK's most popular history podcasts.

Because the actor is significantly more recognisable worldwide, online searches for 'Tom Holland' often prioritise Marvel-related results, leading the historian to regularly joke about living in the shadow of his Hollywood namesake.

How Did Fans React?

The podcast appearance was widely welcomed online, with many describing it as the crossover they never knew they needed.

Rather than fuelling further confusion, the episode allowed both men to laugh at an internet mix-up that has followed them for years. Many fans praised the actor's willingness to make himself the butt of the joke, while others said the encounter had finally introduced them to the historian behind The Rest Is History.

Although Elon Musk's remark inadvertently reignited the confusion, it ultimately led to an unlikely meeting between two public figures who have spent years sharing more than just a name. For many listeners, Tom Holland's humorous apology turned an online misunderstanding into one of the week's most entertaining viral moments.