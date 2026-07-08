Elon Musk has sparked fresh controversy after calling 'Tom Holland' a 'cuck' in a post on X, leaving social media users divided over both the insult itself and the identity of its apparent target.

The remark came amid a growing online debate surrounding Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has received widespread critical acclaim ahead of its theatrical release. While many initially assumed Musk was referring to actor Tom Holland, others pointed out that the comment appeared to be directed at historian and author Tom Holland, whose glowing review of the film had gone viral.

What Did Elon Musk Say?

Musk posted the blunt remark, 'Tom Holland is such a cuck,' on X without providing any additional context.

The post quickly attracted millions of views, with users attempting to determine which Tom Holland Musk meant. Because both the British actor and the historian share the same name, and both have been linked to The Odyssey in recent days, the comment fuelled widespread confusion across social media.

Some users initially believed Musk was referring to the Spider-Man star, who portrays Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Others noted that the timing more closely aligned with a viral post from historian Tom Holland, who had praised the film after attending an early screening.

Tom Holland is such a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2026

Why Is 'The Odyssey' Causing Debate?

Although early reviews have described Christopher Nolan's latest film as one of the year's biggest cinematic achievements, The Odyssey has also become the subject of several online controversies.

Some commentators have criticised the film's diverse casting, while others have debated its use of modern American accents in an adaptation of ancient Greek mythology. Musk has previously criticised aspects of the production, accusing Nolan of compromising his artistic integrity over casting decisions.

Despite criticism from some online figures, early reactions from critics have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the film's visuals, performances and ambitious retelling of Homer's classic epic.

Was Musk Referring to the Actor or the Historian?

Neither Musk nor his representatives have clarified which Tom Holland he was referring to.

However, many observers believe the remark was directed at historian Tom Holland after the author enthusiastically described The Odyssey as the best film adaptation of a Greek myth he had ever seen. His review quickly went viral, partly because many users mistakenly believed it had been written by the actor of the same name.

The confusion has only added to the online discussion, with memes and jokes spreading rapidly across X and other social media platforms as users tried to determine the target of Musk's comment.

How Have Fans Reacted?

Musk's post has prompted a mixed response online.

Some supporters echoed his criticism, while others questioned why he chose to single out someone over a positive film review. Many users also highlighted the ambiguity of the post, noting that the lack of context made it impossible to know with certainty which Tom Holland Musk intended to criticise.

With The Odyssey continuing to dominate entertainment headlines ahead of its release, the exchange has become another example of how a single social media post from Musk can quickly spark widespread speculation. Until he clarifies his remark, the identity of the 'Tom Holland' he criticised is likely to remain the subject of online debate.