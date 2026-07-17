Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has become one of the year's biggest cinema events, but only a tiny number of theatres can show it in the IMAX 70mm format he intended it for.

'The Odyssey' is being sold as a historic big-screen experience. Nolan's Homeric epic is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, making its IMAX 70mm presentation the most complete version of his vision. The problem is access.

The Odyssey is a must watch on 70mm IMAX. Look at the difference! pic.twitter.com/rWfOliSTmn — Kush (@kushika_twt) July 16, 2026

Only 41 cinemas worldwide can project the film in true IMAX 70mm. In the US, that number is just 25, meaning most viewers will have to watch it in standard IMAX, digital projection or another premium format.

That scarcity has turned some screenings into pilgrimage events. Fans have reportedly travelled across states, booked difficult showtimes and even planned trips abroad just to catch the film in its highest-resolution format.

Why IMAX Can't Just Add More Screens

At first glance, the solution seems obvious: if demand is huge, build more IMAX 70mm theatres. But IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond says the problem is not demand. It is hardware.

'We're sold out in some theatres into the fifth week already,' Gelfond said, acknowledging that audiences clearly want more access. 'The problem is they haven't made new IMAX film projectors in about 50 years.'

You’re the CEO of IMAX, you’re the guy who’s supposed to be making them. https://t.co/bqmqqQxJCI — nick (@The24thFrame) July 15, 2026

That means IMAX is not simply manufacturing fresh projectors for every theatre that wants one. Instead, the company has to track down old units, rebuild them, retrofit them and hope enough parts can still be salvaged. Gelfond said IMAX makes new projectors every day, but not film projectors for this format. 'It's not practical,' he said.

Lost Parts, Lost Knowledge

The shortage is also technical. According to reports citing IMAX, many of the specialised parts needed to build these projectors no longer exist. The original design files date back roughly half a century and were not properly maintained, leaving the company without a complete manufacturing blueprint.

The shift to digital projection made the problem worse. As cinemas moved away from film in the late 2000s, manufacturers stopped making many of the components needed for film projection. The engineers and projectionists who understood the old systems also became harder to find.

For 'The Odyssey,' IMAX spent more than a year searching for broken, abandoned or forgotten projectors and restoring as many as possible.

Theatres Also Need the Right Space

Even if IMAX could build more 70mm projectors, that would not solve everything. True IMAX 70mm works best in large auditoriums with towering 1.43:1 screens. Those spaces are expensive to build and maintain, and many exhibitors have focused instead on digital IMAX or laser upgrades.

That is why the format remains rare even as Nolan has helped make it fashionable again through 'Oppenheimer' and now 'The Odyssey.'

The film itself is also physically demanding. Reports say its enormous 70mm print runs more than 17km and weighs about 240kg, requiring trained projectionists and careful handling.

A Format Built for Event Movies

The real issue is economics. Nolan can sell out 2am and 7am IMAX 70mm shows because his films have become cultural events. But cinemas cannot rely on every release creating the same frenzy. For most chains, digital projection remains cheaper, easier and more flexible.

That leaves IMAX 70mm in a strange position: beloved by cinephiles, championed by elite filmmakers and nearly impossible to scale quickly. For now, 'The Odyssey' is proving that demand exists. Whether that demand is strong enough to revive a half-lost projection format is the bigger question.