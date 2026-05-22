Lupita Nyong'o was recently confirmed to be playing two roles in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.

Nyong'o will play Helen of Troy—the most beautiful woman in the world, daughter of Zeus and Leda, wife of Menelaus (Jon Bernthal). The Oscar winner will also play Helen's sister, Clytemnestra, who is married to Menelaus' brother Agamemnon (Benny Safdie).

Following the confirmation of Nyong'o's dual roles, the casting sparked backlash online, with some questioning Nolan's decision to cast the actress as Helen of Troy.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote on X, 'Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is "the most beautiful woman in the world." But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave "the most beautiful woman" role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward.'

Nolan recently revealed why he cast Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Why Christopher Nolan Cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in 'The Odyssey'

The director, who previously addressed complaints about historical inaccuracies, told ELLE that Nyong'o was always his choice to play Helen of Troy.

Lupita Nyong’o was always Christopher Nolan’s choice to play Helen of Troy in ‘THE ODYSSEY.’



“The strength and the poise were so important to the character of Helen. And Lupita makes it look effortless. […] She’s just an incredible person to work with, and I was absolutely… pic.twitter.com/owRpK0tEjq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 21, 2026

'The strength and the poise were so important to the character of Helen. And Lupita makes it look effortless. I'm sure there's a tremendous amount of discipline and training that goes into projecting that kind of poise and feeling the emotion bubbling beneath the character, the layers of the character right there underneath,' he said.

Calling the actress 'an incredible person to work with,' the director added, 'I was absolutely desperate for her to do the part.'

Lupita Nyong'o Responds to Backlash Over Helen of Troy Casting

In an interview with ELLE, Nyong'o addressed the criticism surrounding her casting.

'This is a mythological story,' she told ELLE. 'I'm very supportive of Chris's intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.'

New look at Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra in ‘The Odyssey.’ (via ELLE)



In theatres on July 17. pic.twitter.com/3Bu8RyfRnv — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2026

Nyong'o also said, 'It's quite something to be a part of The Odyssey, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that's why the cast is what it is. We're occupying the epic narrative of our time.'

Lupita Nyong’o on the discourse around her casting as Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’ ⚔️



“this is a mythological story”



“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/DSduEUo1Ha — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 21, 2026

Additionally, when she was asked what it means to portray 'the face that launched a thousand ships,' she dismissed the idea.

'You can't perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That's the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it's on the page. The investigation starts with the pages you're given. That's what I based it on,' she said.

Talking about playing Helen of Troy, the actress also said, 'I was so deeply honored to be entrusted with the role. I mean, she is iconic. What more can I say?'

Alongside Nyong'o, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, and Elliot Page. The film is set to be released in theatres on 17 July 2026.