Elon Musk has defended his role in supporting Ukraine during Russia's war, insisting that his contribution through Starlink makes accusations of siding with Moscow unfair. The billionaire said the satellite internet service helped prevent Ukraine's communications network from collapsing after the Russian invasion, while also addressing claims about his position on the conflict and Kyiv's alleged requests to use Starlink for offensive military operations.

Musk pushed back against suggestions that he has taken a pro-Russian position, acknowledging that Russia is the aggressor in the war while arguing that the United States also bears responsibility for Ukraine's political upheaval.

Musk Responds To Claims He Is Siding With Russia

During his remarks, Musk referred to the removal of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, describing the events as a US-backed coup.

'Russia is the aggressor, but it's also true that we as America staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian President of Ukraine,' Musk said.

His comments revive a longstanding dispute over the circumstances surrounding Yanukovych's removal in 2014. The former Ukrainian president fled the country following mass protests known as the Euromaidan revolution, which erupted after he abandoned plans to sign a political and trade agreement with the European Union.

Musk's characterisation of those events reflects his own interpretation and should not be treated as an independently established account.

Musk Credits Starlink With Keeping Ukraine Connected

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive also highlighted Starlink's contribution to Ukraine's communications infrastructure following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Musk said Starlink had been positioned in Ukraine before the invasion and became particularly important after Russian attacks disrupted the country's communications systems. He claimed Russian forces had disabled mobile phone towers, fibre-optic cables and other satellite communication systems, leaving Starlink as the service that continued to operate.

According to Musk, the satellite internet network helped Ukraine maintain communications when conventional infrastructure was unavailable.

He argued that without Starlink, Ukraine's military lines could have collapsed, potentially giving Russia a significant advantage in the conflict.

'No private individual has helped Ukraine more than I have,' Musk said, defending his involvement in providing satellite connectivity to the country.

SpaceX Rejected Offensive Starlink Operations

Despite highlighting Starlink's support for Ukraine, Musk also addressed the company's restrictions on how its satellite network could be used during the war.

He claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested access to Starlink's commercial satellites for offensive military operations, but said SpaceX had refused to allow such use.

'What I'm trying to tell you is that Zelensky is actually asking to use the Starlink commercial satellites for offensive military actions, and we have declined to do so, as we have declined to do so from the beginning of this conflict,' Musk said.

Elon Musk just SNAPPED at the NYT for Suggesting He’s Siding With Russia“Let me anticipate your questions: 'Is Russia the aggressor?' Russia is the aggressor, but it's also true that we as America staged a coup to overthrow the democratically-elected pro-Russian President of Ukraine.”“No private individual has helped Ukraine more than I have”“What I'm trying to tell you is Zelensky is actually asking to use the Starlink commercial satellites for offensive military actions, and we have declined to do so, as we have declined to do so from the beginning of this conflict. End of story.”We all just want peace.Masterclass. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2026

His remarks highlight the distinction he draws between providing Ukraine with communications infrastructure and allowing the technology to support offensive military operations.

Starlink has become an important part of Ukraine's wartime communications, supporting connectivity for military personnel and civilians as Russian attacks continue to threaten critical infrastructure.

Musk maintained that refusing certain military applications does not mean he supports Russia, reiterating that his position is centred on ending the conflict.

'We all just want peace,' he said.