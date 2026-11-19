Climate groups are warning that Republicans could attempt to pass legislation before the end of the year that would dismiss existing climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, block new cases, and shield the industry from state laws seeking to hold it accountable for climate-related damages. Following Democratic gains in the November elections, climate advocates fear Republican lawmakers could advance the legislation before newly elected Democrats are sworn into office.

Climate Groups Urge Democrats to Oppose Legal Protections for Oil Companies

Nearly 400 US state and local elected officials and more than 500 climate organisations have urged Democratic leaders in Congress to oppose proposals that would shield fossil fuel companies from climate-related lawsuits and state accountability measures.

Iyla Shornstein, political director for the Center for Climate Integrity, argued that the election results showed voters wanted elected officials to prioritise working families over major oil companies. 'The elections sent a pretty clear message that our elected leaders need to be spending their time helping working families, not major corporations like big oil,' she said.

Republican Proposals Could Affect Climate Lawsuits Against Oil Companies

In April, Republican lawmakers Ted Cruz and Harriet Hageman introduced companion Senate and House bills under the Stop Climate Shakedowns bill. The legislation would protect fossil fuel companies from lawsuits and other efforts to hold them accountable for climate-related harm. Cruz said the bills were intended to counter what he described as attempts by environmental groups to use the courts against US energy producers.

Cruz defended the proposal and argued that environmental groups were abusing the judicial system to target US energy producers. 'They're using meritless lawsuits to bankrupt our energy industry, kill good-paying jobs and drive up the cost of electricity and gasoline for hard-working families,' he said.

The legislation could affect lawsuits brought by 11 states, two tribal governments, and dozens of municipalities seeking compensation for climate-related damage. Those cases draw on scientific research linking fossil fuel emissions to climate change and allegations that companies misled the public about environmental risks.

New York and Vermont Climate Laws Face Legal Challenges

States such as New York and Vermont have also passed climate superfund laws seeking to recover disaster-related costs from fossil fuel companies. Both laws have faced opposition, including legal challenges from the Department of Justice. In September, a federal judge struck down New York's law. Governor Kathy Hochul's office said it was reviewing the decision to determine its next steps, while supporters urged the state to appeal, according to The Guardian.

The proposed fossil fuel immunity bill has four key provisions, Shornstein said, dismissing existing climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, barring new ones, voiding climate superfund laws, and giving the federal government sole authority over greenhouse gas regulation, preventing states from taking independent action.

Shornstein warned that Republican lawmakers could still fast-track the bill or attach its immunity provisions to other legislation before the current Congress ends. 'We're at a critical moment, because Trump and the GOP and big oil's allies want to bail out the fossil fuel industry while they still have power,' she said. 'Immunity for big oil has been high on the list of priorities, so this is their last-ditch effort.'