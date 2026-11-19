Texas Republican Bo French has been expelled from a Fort Worth country club after posts criticised as racist drew a backlash and he lost the 3 November election for the Texas Railroad Commission. The club cited concerns about its reputation and general welfare, but did not identify a specific post as the reason.

A letter dated 10 November, obtained by POLITICO, said River Crest Country Club's board had voted to terminate French's membership immediately. It did not explain which concerns prompted the decision or name any social media post.

French, a former chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party, blamed the decision on criticism of his immigration views. River Crest declined to comment to POLITICO, citing its policy on discussing members and club operations.

French Disputes Country Club's Decision

In a response on X, French said the board had requested his resignation in September over what it described as racist posts. He said he refused and was later summoned to a meeting, where his membership was terminated.

French also said he presented a defence to the club's nine-member board. The club has not publicly confirmed his account of the proceedings or offered an explanation beyond the wording of its letter.

People have asked so here is my side. The board asked me to resign in September due to ‘racist posts.’ I refused so they convened an expulsion meeting. This is the statement I read to the board at that meeting. The 9 member board voted me out anyway. There is a cost to fighting… https://t.co/0maAPH96pN pic.twitter.com/RmVboLii5d — Bo French (@bofrench) November 19, 2026

The dispute followed a post French shared on 13 September showing South Asian students celebrating a University of Texas at Austin football game against Ohio State. He used the photograph to question the university's student population and allege that its policies favoured foreign students.

I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined. pic.twitter.com/Ys1bql0y4U — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

The post prompted criticism from members of his own party, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. Texas state Rep. Drew Darby called the comments racist and urged French to delete the post and apologise.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows also criticised the remarks, arguing that opposition to immigration policies did not justify disparaging people based on ethnicity.

French rejected those accusations. In a radio interview reported by The Texas Tribune, he said he had nothing against the individuals pictured and wanted institutions to prioritise Americans.

Immigration Claims and Election Defeat

French's argument also involved allegations about immigration and university admissions. However, no independently verified evidence linked the students in the photograph to immigration fraud or established their individual citizenship or visa status.

In his subsequent public defence, French maintained that his September remarks were not racist. He also said he had treated minority employees at River Crest respectfully. Those statements are his account; they have not been independently established.

French separately addressed his departure from Shady Oaks, another Fort Worth club. He said he resigned because he could not justify the cost of maintaining two memberships and had hoped to keep River Crest, where he claimed to have been a member for approximately three decades.

The club dispute came during French's unsuccessful statewide campaign. Democrat Jon Rosenthal, a Texas state representative, defeated him on 3 November in the race for a seat on the commission regulating the state's oil and gas industry.

Rosenthal is commissioner-elect, with his term scheduled to begin in January 2027. French's defeat came one week before the club's termination letter was dated.

In his response, French also criticised unnamed club members and accused them of applying double standards. River Crest has not publicly answered those accusations.

The club's letter cited its reputation and general welfare, while French has linked his expulsion to the backlash over his posts. The available accounts do not establish whether the posts were the board's specific reason for ending his membership.