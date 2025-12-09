McDonald's has released an AI-generated Christmas advertisement that has triggered intense public reaction. The backlash prompted the company to switch off comments on YouTube as the discussion over AI in creative work grows ever louder.

The advertisement was created through a partnership between US agency TBWA, an international team of AI specialists, and production company The Sweetshop. The work was commissioned for McDonald's Netherlands and relied entirely on AI-generated visuals shaped through extensive prompting. Those involved said they spent weeks shaping the content, noting that they were often awake through the night.

The Sweetshop CEO Melanie Bridge said the team had spent long periods writing prompts and adjusting imagery. She added that they were committed to producing something structured like a traditional commercial, despite the unconventional production method. She stated that the script was written for AI not as a novelty, but because live-action filming would have required a costly production budget. Bridge said the film needed to feel as if it had been shaped by directors and stressed that the use of AI was secondary to the craft behind it.

Creators Defend The Project

Culture Crave reported that the creators were awake for weeks refining shots and prompts. Bridge was cited by LLB Online saying: 'AI didn't make McDonald's Christmas ad. We did.' She explained that the team treated the project as a challenge, not an experiment, and that their aim was to produce a polished Christmas piece that could stand on its own.

Bridge said the use of AI was only a method and not the message, adding that the focus was on craft and structure from the start. She also noted that the campaign was delivered as a comedic concept that required fast, flexible production. Her comments underscored her view that the medium did not determine the creative intent behind the advertisement.

Public Response And Growing Debate

After the release in early December, viewers quickly reacted across platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. McDonald's turned off comments on YouTube, preventing direct responses under the video. However, many people took to other social channels to express their views on the advert and its AI-driven production. Some questioned the motives behind using AI for a major festive campaign.

Others raised concerns about the effort and labour described by the creators, noting the team's comments that they 'hardly slept' while producing prompts. One user on X said: 'Our fingers hurt from typing prompts. AI bros are some of the most unserious people on the planet.' This reflected a running theme among critics, who suggested that the process described by the creators did not justify the final product.

On Instagram, one user noted: 'Fits well. Fake footage for fake food.' Another shared a lengthy statement, saying: 'No actors, no camera team, no light, no sound just probably one guy, alone in front of a computer battling with a AI promt [sic] who steals the look and everything else from someone else. Welcome to the future of filmmaking. And it sucks...'

Comments Disabled But Conversation Continues

While comments remain disabled on the YouTube upload, the discussion surrounding the advertisement has not slowed. Viewers continue to question the role of AI in advertising and whether the push for automated content affects the nature of festive campaigns.