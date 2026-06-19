Recent leaks of private records have revealed the inner workings of Peter Thiel's invite-only Dialog network, including a secret A-B-C grading system applied to its members from the worlds of business, politics and technology.

Established in 2006 by Thiel and entrepreneur Auren Hoffman, Dialog functions as a closed forum for influential figures to engage in off-the-record conversations. It has operated with minimal public profile for two decades, hosting retreats at exclusive venues while declining to name participants.

The Network And Its Recent Exposure

A mis-configured website as reported by Wired allowed a Swiss hacktivist to expose a directory of 113 individuals affiliated with the group. Separate records detail 222 registrants for the organisation's 2026 retreat, due to take place from 12 to 16 August at the Powerscourt Hotel outside Dublin. Attendees are listed with their membership status, political leanings and other personal details.

The group convenes leaders for moderated small-group discussions under strict confidentiality rules. Previous events have been held at high-end resorts in the United States and Europe. Reports indicate plans for a dedicated campus in the Washington area. More than 1,000 people are understood to be paying members, with over 2,500 having attended retreats historically.

The Secret A-B-C Grading System

Dossiers compiled by staff and artificial intelligence systems evaluate potential and current participants. Grades are assigned based on factors including fame, wealth, influence and political fit: C ratings go to the most prominent figures, A to those who are established but less high-profile, and B to most others.

Notes cover assets under management, a value-added score and suitability for moderating discussions or fitting previous events. Political leanings are sometimes recorded or adjusted from self-reported information. These grades influence practical aspects of participation.

As noted in a post from the WIRED account on X, 'The grades are used in part to determine what attendees are charged to attend Dialog events, which can extend into the tens of thousands of dollars.'

The grades are used in part to determine what attendees are charged to attend Dialog events, which can extend into the tens of thousands of dollars.https://t.co/4eXfPUFf13 pic.twitter.com/rysxziDEkb — WIRED (@WIRED) June 18, 2026

The mechanism also guides decisions on seating arrangements, moderation roles and ongoing membership.

Prominent Participants And Retreat Activities

Leaked lists include sitting US senators such as Ted Cruz and Cory Booker, along with Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and Army secretary Dan Driscoll. Military and intelligence figures feature, notably NATO supreme allied commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich. Tech and business leaders named encompass Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and several governors including Wes Moore and Jared Polis. Entertainment and media personalities such as actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin, as well as commentator Ezra Klein, also appear.

Discussion topics at the upcoming gathering range from geopolitical issues like 'Navigating WWIII', 'Three Predictions for Iran' and 'Bring Back Nuclear' to more personal or unconventional themes including 'How's Your Sex Life?', 'Build-a-Cult' and 'It's Fun to Be in Charge'. The network provides a matchmaking platform for interested single members, with staff and algorithms facilitating pairings while respecting certain exclusions.

Read more Peter Thiel's Secret 'Dialog' Society Leak Exposes Elon Musk, Ted Cruz and Cory Booker Among 113 Names Peter Thiel's Secret 'Dialog' Society Leak Exposes Elon Musk, Ted Cruz and Cory Booker Among 113 Names

Dialog presents itself as a venue for candid, cross-ideological exchange among elites, though the concentration of power and influence among attendees has prompted renewed scrutiny following the disclosures. The organisation maintains its emphasis on privacy despite the recent exposure of its operations.