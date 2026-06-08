Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Series X25, a limited‑edition console launching worldwide in November 2026 to mark the 25th anniversary of Xbox, with a translucent green design inspired by the original 2001 machine and an accompanying special controller.

This anniversary edition sits on top of the existing Xbox Series X hardware rather than replacing it. Microsoft's current flagship console launched in 2020, and the company has spent the past few years reshaping its image around services such as Game Pass and a more open, cross-platform ecosystem. The Xbox Series X25 represents a different approach, a nostalgic and highly physical reminder of where the brand began and the audience that grew up with it.

Translucent Green Nostalgia

The Xbox Series X25 special edition leans heavily into that history. Both the console and controller feature a translucent green shell that deliberately echoes the first-generation Xbox, the chunky black console that helped bring Microsoft into the console wars in 2001.

'For the first time, we're bringing a translucent design to Xbox Series X, drawing inspiration from the original Xbox and OG Green so many players remember,' said Jason Ronald, Microsoft's vice‑president of next generation, in the official announcement.

Underneath, this is still a standard Series X at heart. Microsoft confirms the Xbox Series X25 carries the same power and performance as the regular model, including 1TB of internal storage. This is not a mid‑cycle upgrade or a technical refresh, but a cosmetic reimagining of familiar hardware for collectors and long‑time fans.

The most visible flourish sits on the front of the tower. The familiar Xbox 'X' motif now lights up in green when the console powers on, a small but pointed nod to the old boot‑up glow that once felt futuristic. A 25th anniversary logo sits alongside it. Microsoft also hints that the design hides 'a few hidden surprises throughout, as a thank you to the community,' although it has not detailed what those might be. Until those touches are documented by reviewers or early buyers, that part of the pitch should be taken with a pinch of salt.

2001 meets 2026



Introducing the XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition console and Special Edition controller: https://t.co/w9XoIM2LJ0 | #XBOXShowcase pic.twitter.com/l1Ba2mzcmJ — XBOX (@XBOX) June 7, 2026

Controller Reimagines the 'Duke' Era

The Xbox Series X25 controller goes just as hard on the throwbacks. The ABXY buttons revert to their original, saturated colours, more toy‑like than the current, muted scheme. The bumpers reference the black and white buttons from the original 'Duke' controller, a detail only early adopters are likely to clock at first glance.

Ronald says the back case and battery door are 'fully transparent, revealing the classic XBOX logo.' It is a knowingly showy touch, the sort of thing that will photograph well on shelves and social feeds. The internals, usually hidden under matte plastic, become part of the aesthetic.

For all the nostalgia, Microsoft is being careful not to oversell what it is offering. There is no talk of upgraded haptics, new connectivity, or exclusive software features attached to the Xbox Series X25 controller. This is about look and feel, not function, and the company is sticking to that line.

Price and Exact Release Date Still Under Wraps

Both the Xbox Series X25 console and its matching controller are scheduled to go on sale in November. Beyond that, Microsoft is keeping most of the practical details quiet. There is no firm release date and, crucially, no price.

Limited‑run hardware tends to command a premium, and with regular Series X stock often discounted, Microsoft will have to decide how aggressively to pitch something that is, however carefully crafted, still the same machine underneath. Without pricing or production numbers, it is impossible to say how 'limited' this limited edition will really be, and how much of it will end up in the hands of players rather than resellers.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma ended Xbox's FanFest event in LA by giving every fan in attendance a free Xbox 25th anniversary console. pic.twitter.com/C2888fOHA3 — Pubity (@pubity) June 7, 2026

Equally, there is no information yet on regional availability or pre‑order timings. In the absence of those details, any speculation about demand, scarcity or resale value is just that. Nothing is confirmed beyond the November window and the design elements Microsoft has chosen to show.

What is clear is that the company is leaning into its own mythology. After years of talking about cloud gaming and subscription tiers, the Xbox Series X25 is a reminder that for a sizeable slice of the audience, the box on the TV stand still matters. How many of them are willing to pay extra for a translucent green tribute act will become apparent whenever Microsoft finally puts a price on its anniversary nostalgia.