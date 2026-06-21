Apple's next iPad mini could become the biggest upgrade in the product's history, with reports pointing to an OLED display, a more powerful processor, improved durability and a price increase that could change the tablet's position in Apple's lineup.

Apple has not officially announced the next-generation iPad mini, so every detail remains based on leaks, supply-chain reports and analyst predictions. But if those reports prove accurate, the company may be turning the mini from a compact, relatively affordable tablet into a more premium device.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an OLED-equipped iPad mini later this year. pic.twitter.com/8RHPGCRNbu — Apple Club (@ApplesClubs) June 20, 2026

That is the central question for buyers. Apple appears ready to bring features previously reserved for its higher-end products, but those upgrades could also push the iPad mini into a price category where it competes more directly with larger iPads.

Faster Chip, Bigger Upgrade

Reports suggest Apple is developing a new iPad mini model, internally identified by the codenames J510 and J511, with leaked code pointing towards the A19 Pro chip.

The processor already powers Apple's latest iPhone lineup, including the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro uses the higher-end version with a six-core CPU and six-core GPU, while the iPhone Air reportedly uses a slightly reduced version with one fewer GPU core.

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If Apple brings the A19 Pro to the next iPad mini, it would represent a significant jump from the current iPad mini 7, which uses the A17 Pro chip.

The newer processor is built on Apple's third-generation 3-nanometre process and is expected to improve performance and efficiency. It also includes upgraded artificial intelligence capabilities through a 16-core Neural Engine.

For most users, the biggest difference would likely be faster everyday performance, stronger gaming capability and improved support for future AI-powered features rather than simply better benchmark numbers.

OLED Could Transform the Mini

The biggest visual change may come from the display. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is expected to bring OLED technology to the next iPad mini, following the company's move to OLED screens on flagship iPhones and the iPad Pro in 2024.

OLED displays offer several advantages over traditional LCD panels, including deeper blacks, stronger contrast, faster response times and more accurate colours because individual pixels can be controlled separately.

A separate report has suggested Apple could slightly increase the display size from the current 8.3 inches to around 8.7 inches, although that remains unconfirmed.

Apple is also reportedly exploring a more water-resistant design by using a vibration-based speaker system that would reduce the need for traditional speaker openings.

If introduced, that would be a notable change. Current iPad mini models do not carry an official water-resistance rating, unlike many modern smartphones.

Premium Features, Higher Price?

The biggest concern for potential buyers may not be the hardware. It may be the cost.

The current iPad mini 7 starts at $499 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, but analysts and industry reports suggest the next version could become significantly more expensive.

Bloomberg's Gurman previously suggested Apple could raise the price by around $100, while other reports have pointed to a larger increase due to rising memory and component costs linked partly to demand from AI data centres.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple may need to raise device prices substantially to protect profit margins, while Apple CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that higher costs could eventually affect pricing.

A major price increase would create a difficult choice for consumers. The iPad mini has traditionally appealed because it combines portability with a lower price than Apple's premium tablets. A higher starting point could place it much closer to the iPad Air or other higher-end devices.

Launch Timing Still Unclear

Apple has not announced a release date for the next iPad mini, with reports pointing to different timelines. Some forecasts suggest a 2027 launch, while others indicate the OLED model could arrive as early as 2026.

Supply-chain reports have linked Samsung Display to OLED panel development for future iPad mini models, while a recent leak suggested a possible second-half 2026 launch. Apple has not confirmed any details.

For shoppers who do not need the latest hardware, the $329 10th-generation iPad remains a cheaper alternative. But if Apple delivers an OLED display, a faster chip and improved durability, the next iPad mini could mark the biggest change to the series in years.