For a generation of television fans, he was Dr Mark Sloan, the confident and charismatic surgeon on Grey's Anatomy affectionately nicknamed 'McSteamy.' But a recent, startling image of actor Eric Dane in a wheelchair has revealed a new and devastating reality.

The 52-year-old star is facing the toughest battle of his life after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases known to medicine. The diagnosis was publicly confirmed on 10 April 2025, after a photo of Dane looking gaunt and rigid at a Toronto airport sparked widespread concern among his fans.

Once named 'the most sexualised man in Hollywood' by Glamour magazine, Dane is now confronting a disease that progressively attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle paralysis. Yet, in the face of this life-altering challenge, he has vowed to fight with everything he has.

A Shattering Diagnosis: How Eric Dane Is Vowing To Fight For His Family

According to sources close to the actor, the diagnosis was nothing short of 'shattering,' but his focus has immediately shifted to his two daughters and how he can make the most of the time he has. He is channelling his energy into a positive mindset, determined to be a source of strength for his family and others facing the same struggle.

'He's trying to figure out how he wants to enjoy life, how to be a beacon of hope and help others who are struggling', a close source revealed. 'He also wants to enjoy being with family and friends and actually take this time to live.'

The insider added that the diagnosis has given Dane a profound new perspective on life. 'He wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn't promised', the source said. 'He wants to live life and he doesn't want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease.'

From Hollywood Star To ALS Advocate: The New Fight For Eric Dane

Eric Dane is already using his platform to push for change. On 17 October, he travelled to Washington D.C. to meet with Representative of California and members of the organisation. The goal of the meeting was to advocate for a bill that would increase crucial research funding for the disease.

During the meeting, Dane shared a powerful and emotional message that underscored his personal motivation for the fight ahead. 'I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I wanna be there for all that', he said. 'So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one.'

A Career Unfinished: Eric Dane's Commitment to His Work

Despite the immense physical and emotional challenges, Dane remains committed to his acting career for as long as he is able. He recently returned to the set to film the third season of the acclaimed series Euphoria.

His health struggles did, however, prevent him from attending the highly anticipated reunion at this year's Emmy Awards, an absence that had fans worried. He later explained the reason with his characteristic candour. 'So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head,' he shared, revealing he had and required treatment.

'I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to,' Dane said. 'It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought, would have been a special moment.'

Even so, he is facing the future with courage, ending on a note of profound hope. 'In my heart, I don't feel like this is the end of me.'