Democrat Ericka Lomick has won both elections for Texas House District 93, defeating Republican Alan Blaylock despite suspending her campaign weeks before polling day. Her victory comes amid questions over whether she is eligible to take office following reports of a felony conviction involving a person with the same name.

Unofficial results showed Lomick receiving about 51 per cent of the vote in both the general election and a special election to complete former representative Nate Schatzline's term. Her name remained on the ballot after she suspended her campaign, as the deadline for removing it had passed.

The controversy centres on North Carolina federal court records detailing a 2011 conviction for mortgage fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the records identify a person named Ericka Lomick, but has not established that the individual is the Texas election candidate.

A political action committee raised the issue during the campaign. Lomick had previously told the Fort Worth Report that she had never been convicted of a crime in any state. Her victories leave an unresolved question over whether she can legally serve in the Texas House.

Lomick Wins Both District 93 Contests

The general election determined who would serve the next full legislative term, while the special election filled the remainder of former representative Nate Schatzline's term. He resigned in July 2026 to become a senior adviser to Governor Greg Abbott on election policy.

Both candidates appeared on the general and special election ballots. District 93 includes parts of Fort Worth, Haslet, Blue Mound and Saginaw.

Let me tell you something absolutely BONKERS from last night’s midterms…Democrat Ericka Lomick just “won” Texas House District 93 despite being a convicted felon who suspended her campaign months ago.She pleaded guilty in 2011 to federal charges including mortgage-fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and money laundering. Her sentence? 63 months in federal prison.On her candidate paperwork, she checked the box claiming she had not been finally convicted of a felony. After her criminal record surfaced in September, she suspended her campaign and stopped running.But Texas election deadlines had already passed, so her name remained on the ballot for both the regular general election and the special election.And voters still elected her by roughly 51–49%.Here’s the kicker: Under Texas law, a final felony conviction generally makes someone ineligible to hold office unless they’ve been pardoned or had their disabilities released.Meaning she can’t actually serve. Her “victory” simply creates a vacancy and triggers yet another special election.A convicted federal fraudster who quit campaigning still got elected to the Texas House.Let that absolutely sink in. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 4, 2026

Texas Law on Candidate Eligibility

Section 141.001 of the Texas Election Code states that a person finally convicted of a felony is ineligible to be a candidate for, or elected to, public office unless they have been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

The Texas Secretary of State says completing a prison sentence, probation or parole does not by itself restore eligibility to run for office. This is separate from voting rights, which can be restored after a person completes their sentence.

North Carolina federal court records cited in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's reporting describe a 2011 conviction and a 63-month prison sentence. However, the available reporting does not establish whether the records relate to the candidate. Whether a pardon or other legal relief applies would also be relevant to determining her eligibility.

Party Officials Seek Advice On Eligibility

Tarrant County Democratic Party chair Allison Campolo told the Star-Telegram that officials were consulting Lomick's campaign and lawyers. She said there was no timetable for a decision.

Lomick told the newspaper her campaign was 'awaiting guidance from legal counsel' and that she was 'appreciative of the outcome' of the election. Blaylock said he was pursuing legal options to ensure the district was represented by someone eligible to hold office.

Section 145.005 of the Texas Election Code provides that votes for a candidate whose name remains on the ballot are counted even if they are later declared ineligible. If that candidate wins, the resulting vacancy is filled through the regular process.

Lomick's election victories therefore do not guarantee that she will take office. Her ability to serve will depend on whether she meets the eligibility requirements under Texas law.