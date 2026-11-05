British broadcaster Piers Morgan has criticised Michigan's newly elected senator Abdul El-Sayed following a heated confrontation with Sky News correspondent James Matthews during the American midterm elections. The exchange, filmed outside a Michigan polling station on Tuesday, saw El-Sayed question why he should answer a British journalist who could not vote in his state.

As the video circulated online and gained millions of views, Morgan called the Democrat's behaviour 'pathetic' and 'very patronising'. He accused El-Sayed of being dismissive towards both the reporter and the UK.

Morgan Criticises El-Sayed Over Sky News Clash

Morgan responded to footage shared by Sky News on X on Wednesday, 4 November, criticising El-Sayed's treatment of Matthews. 'Pathetic, and very patronising, by @AbdulElSayed,' Morgan wrote. 'He should show more respect to the UK and one of our best journalists.'

Pathetic, and very patronising, by @AbdulElSayed . He should show more respect to the UK and one of our best journalists. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

The confrontation began when Matthews approached El-Sayed for questions about Michigan's closely contested Senate election. 'Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan?' El-Sayed asked.

When Matthews explained that he was a British journalist, the candidate questioned why he should participate in the interview. 'You know how many votes I want to get in the UK? Zero. I am never running for office in the UK,' El-Sayed said. Matthews argued that the election mattered internationally, given the influence American lawmakers exercise beyond their constituencies.

El-Sayed dismissed Sky News' American audience, claiming that 'like five people watch it here'. Footage also showed him placing both hands on Matthews' shoulders during the conversation before asking the correspondent to stop following him. Matthews maintained that he was simply attempting to ask questions.

Social Media Divided Over the Exchange

Morgan's criticism prompted mixed reactions, with some users defending the journalist's right to question an incoming American senator. Others argued that El-Sayed was entitled to decline an interview, particularly after a divisive election campaign.

One X user questioned Morgan's judgement, writing, 'All based off an edited news clipping... of a UK media outlet.' Another defended El-Sayed, asking why a candidate contesting an American election should feel obliged to answer a British reporter. Some commenters also pointed to the hostility El-Sayed had faced during the campaign, including allegations linking him to extremism.

Sky News correspondent Matthews subsequently reflected on the encounter, describing El-Sayed's response as a misstep following a stressful contest. Writing for Sky News, Matthews argued that decisions made by American senators have consequences internationally, regardless of where their voters live.

Historic El-Sayed Win Overshadows Viral Moment

The confrontation came as El-Sayed secured a historic victory over Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race. According to the Associated Press, the 42-year-old Democrat became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, retaining the seat for his party following Gary Peters' retirement.

A physician and former public health official, El-Sayed campaigned on expanding healthcare access, reducing living costs and limiting corporate influence in politics. His campaign also faced attacks over his Muslim identity, including unsupported allegations of extremist connections, which he denied.

Despite the dispute with Matthews, his victory represented a significant breakthrough for progressive Democrats during the midterm elections. The viral exchange has since continued to divide opinion over politicians' treatment of journalists and the relevance of American elections to audiences overseas.