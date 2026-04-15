An American truck driver is taking legal action after an AI system's '100% match' led to his arrest for a crime he insists he never committed.

Jason Killinger, a long-haul driver, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Reno, Nevada, after being wrongfully detained at a casino in September 2023, in a case that is now raising broader concerns about the use of facial recognition technology in policing. Court filings allege that the error resulted in hours of detention, physical restraint and lasting harm. The case has since expanded, with a federal judge allowing the city itself to be named as a defendant.

AI Misidentification Leads To Arrest At Reno Casino

Killinger was arrested at the Peppermill Resort Casino in Reno after the venue's facial recognition system flagged him as a previously banned individual. According to legal filings, the system produced a '100% match', identifying him as another person, Michael Ellis, who had allegedly been barred from the premises.

Police officers acted on the alert and detained Killinger despite his repeated protests that he had been misidentified. Body-worn camera footage, referenced in court documents, shows him denying the accusation as officers placed him in handcuffs.

The lawsuit states that Killinger spent approximately 11 hours in custody, including four hours restrained in handcuffs. He was later released without charges after authorities determined that the identification was incorrect.

The incident forms the basis of a broader legal claim that questions the reliability of AI-assisted identification tools and the extent to which law enforcement relies on them without independent verification.

A man was wrongfully arrested after a casino's AI system falsely flagged him as a "100% match" to a banned guest



Jason Killinger is now suing the arresting officer, seeking damages pic.twitter.com/MQWREpARWI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 15, 2025

Federal Judge Allows Lawsuit Against City Of Reno

On 2 April 2025, US District Judge Miranda Du ruled that Killinger could amend his complaint to include the City of Reno as a defendant, according to reporting by the Reno Gazette-Journal. The decision marked a significant escalation in the case, shifting focus from individual actions to institutional responsibility.

The amended complaint alleges that the city failed to properly train its officers in the use of facial recognition systems. It claims that this lack of training has contributed to 'thousands of unlawful arrests' and created systemic risks for residents and visitors alike.

'Having a face that resembles the face of a criminal, without more, does not make anyone guilty of anything,' the lawsuit states, underscoring the central argument that visual similarity alone cannot justify detention.

Killinger is seeking punitive damages, compensation for physical injury sustained during restraint and reimbursement of legal costs. He has also requested a jury trial, although no date has yet been scheduled.

A spokesperson for the Reno Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing litigation when contacted by the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Settlement Reached With Casino As Case Against Officer Continues

Separate from the action against the city, Killinger previously reached a settlement with the Peppermill Resort Casino. Details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed, but the resolution removes the casino as a defendant in the broader case.

However, legal proceedings remain active against Reno Police Officer R. Jager, who was involved in the arrest. The complaint alleges that officers relied too heavily on the AI-generated identification without sufficient corroboration.

The case raises questions about operational protocols when using facial recognition technology in real-time environments. Legal experts have noted that while such systems can assist investigations, they are not infallible and require human oversight.

Documents filed in federal court suggest that Killinger experienced physical discomfort and distress during his detention, particularly during the period in which he was handcuffed. These claims form part of the damages being sought.

Growing Concerns Over AI Use In Law Enforcement

Killinger's case is not isolated. Similar incidents involving facial recognition errors have been documented across the United States, prompting civil liberties groups to call for stricter safeguards.

In a separate case, a woman named Angela Lipps was reportedly detained in connection with a bank fraud investigation despite being approximately 1,600 kilometres away from the alleged crime. Cases such as these have intensified scrutiny of AI systems that are increasingly being integrated into policing and security operations.

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Research from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has previously found that facial recognition systems can produce higher error rates when identifying individuals from certain demographic groups, raising concerns about bias and accuracy.

Civil rights advocates argue that without rigorous training and clear operational guidelines, reliance on such technology could lead to wrongful arrests and legal liability for municipalities.

Killinger's lawsuit directly addresses these concerns, alleging that inadequate training and overreliance on automated systems have created a 'risk of false arrest' for members of the public.

The case is now set to test not only the accountability of individual officers, but also the responsibility of city authorities in an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping real-world policing decisions.