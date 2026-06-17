Millions of football fans are searching online for ways to watch World Cup matches without paying subscription fees. Many land on websites that promise live HD streams, instant access, and no registration requirements. At first glance, these websites appear convincing. They feature match schedules, video players, server selections, and prominent buttons encouraging visitors to watch matches live.

However, according to cybersecurity researchers at Malwarebytes, many of these websites are not genuine streaming platforms. Instead, they appear to be designed primarily to expose visitors to malicious advertising, scams, and potentially harmful downloads. Researchers said they identified more than 40 websites operating with nearly identical layouts, code, and advertising infrastructure. Although the domain names differ, the sites appear to follow the same underlying model.

Football Is the Bait

The websites are built around one of the world's most watched sporting events. According to Malwarebytes, the operators create pages for individual World Cup fixtures using automated scripts. This allows them to publish large numbers of pages quickly and at minimal cost.

When a stream is available, it is often embedded from a third-party piracy service rather than hosted directly by the website itself. Researchers said the real focus appears to be the advertising ecosystem surrounding the player. Many of the sites loaded multiple advertising and tracking scripts connected to a network that Malwarebytes classified as malicious. In effect, football attracts the visitors, while advertising generates the revenue.

How the Scam Works

Malwarebytes researchers said the process often begins with a user's first click. A script waits for interaction and then opens advertisements in new tabs or windows. In some cases, these tabs can launch in the background without the visitor immediately noticing. The play button frequently does not start a stream. Instead, users encounter prompts such as 'Resume' or 'Continue Watching'.

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Each additional interaction creates another opportunity to trigger advertisements and redirects. Researchers also observed tiny invisible advertising elements loading in the background. These elements can generate advertising impressions without contributing to the viewing experience. In some cases, the stream never loads at all. Visitors are instead shown messages suggesting the stream is unavailable or still loading, encouraging further clicks and generating additional advertising activity.

Why These Sites Pose a Serious Risk

According to Malwarebytes, the threat extends beyond annoying pop-up advertisements. Researchers said malicious advertising networks are often used to deliver fake virus alerts, fraudulent software update prompts, prize scams, and subscription traps. Visitors may be encouraged to download software, enter personal information or grant browser permissions.

The embedded streams themselves may also present risks because they are sourced from unverified third-party services. Malwarebytes noted that pirated stream embeds are commonly associated with additional advertising, redirects, and deceptive overlays. Unlike legitimate broadcasters, these websites generally provide no customer support, business information or accountability.

What the Advertisements Are Promoting

Malwarebytes researchers identified two common categories of advertisements appearing on the websites. The first consisted of fake messaging notifications. These adverts are designed to resemble genuine chat alerts and social messages. Some include profile photographs, voice-message icons, and suggestive imagery intended to encourage clicks. The second category involved cryptocurrency promotions. Researchers observed advertisements promoting so-called play-to-earn games, token giveaways, airdrops, and unusually high investment returns.

Many of the adverts promised guaranteed profits or exceptionally high annual yields. Such claims are widely recognised as warning signs of potentially fraudulent investment schemes.

Domains Identified by Researchers

Note: The domains below are intentionally written using [.] instead of a period to prevent accidental clicks or visits.

arenaworldcupfootball[.]xyz

footballworldcup[.]xyz

freeworldcup[.]xyz

freeworldcupstream[.]xyz

freeworldcupstreaming[.]xyz

livestreamingworldcup[.]xyz

livestreamworldcup[.]xyz

liveworldcup[.]today

liveworldcup[.]xyz

liveworldcup2026[.]xyz

liveworldcupmatch[.]xyz

matchoraworldcup[.]world

matchworldcup[.]xyz

sportivaworldcup[.]xyz

sportworldcuponline[.]xyz

watchworldcup[.]watch

watchworldcup[.]world

watchworldcup2026[.]xyz

watchworldcupfree[.]live

watchworldcupfree[.]online

watchworldcupfree[.]xyz

worldcup2026match[.]xyz

worldcuparena[.]xyz

worldcupfoootballmatch[.]xyz

worldcupfootball[.]live

worldcupfootballmat[.]live

worldcupfootballmatch[.]live

worldcupfootbmatch[.]xyz

worldcupfreeonline[.]xyz

worldcuplive[.]world

worldcuplivestream[.]online

worldcupmatch[.]online

worldcupmatch[.]world

worldcupmatch[.]xyz

worldcupmatchlive[.]live

worldcupsoccer[.]live

worldcupsoccermatch[.]live

worldcupstreameast[.]online

worldcupstreameast[.]xyz

worldcupusa[.]world

worldcupusa[.]xyz

How Fans Can Watch Safely

Malwarebytes advised football fans to use official broadcasters and licensed streaming platforms when watching World Cup matches online. Researchers also urged users to be cautious of websites promising every match in HD for free without registration or subscription requirements. Users should avoid downloading files, installing browser extensions or entering personal information on unofficial streaming websites.

Keeping browsers, operating systems, and security software updated can help reduce exposure to security threats. Malwarebytes also recommended using browser-based protection tools that can block malicious advertising and tracking domains before they load.

Major sporting events often attract cybercriminals exploiting public interest, with Malwarebytes reporting that these sites use football as an entry point into malicious ads and scams. For supporters eager to watch every match, the safest option is to use trusted broadcasters and recognized streaming services rather than websites offering free access with no conditions.