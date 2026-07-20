A simple iPhone setting has suddenly become the focus of fresh security concerns after experts warned that leaving AirPlay enabled could expose Apple users to hackers while connected to public Wi-Fi.

The warning follows growing online discussion sparked by alarming social media claims and renewed attention on vulnerabilities that could allow cyber criminals to target devices without physically touching them.

While some viral stories remain unverified, security specialists agree that reviewing AirPlay settings is a sensible precaution for anyone regularly using cafés, airports, hotels or other shared internet connections.

Warning About AirPlay

The latest concern centres on AirPlay, Apple's feature that allows users to stream audio, video and photos between compatible devices.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that flaws affecting AirPlay could potentially allow attackers connected to the same public Wi-Fi network to exploit vulnerable devices if security updates have not been installed.

According to security advice circulating online, hackers may only need to be on the same wireless network as a target to attempt an attack. The concern extends beyond iPhones, with iPads and MacBooks also potentially affected because they use the same AirPlay technology.

One podcast discussing the issue warned viewers: 'There's currently a new way hackers are using to hack into your iPhone.' The presenter added that attackers could be sitting in a restaurant, coffee shop or another public location while connected to the same Wi-Fi network as unsuspecting users.

Although experts stress that exploitation still depends on several technical conditions, they say disabling AirPlay when it is not needed is a straightforward way to reduce unnecessary risk.

Viral Stories Spark Fresh Concerns

The renewed attention comes after several videos spread across social media describing frightening experiences that users believed were linked to their phones being compromised.

One woman claimed she was watching YouTube before falling asleep when she suddenly heard unexpected microphone noises, typing sounds and a man's voice while her phone's camera indicator appeared to activate. She said the experience left her convinced that someone had gained access to her device.

Her story quickly gained attention after she claimed other women had reported similar incidents while using YouTube late at night.

Simple Steps That Can Improve Security

For people who rarely use AirPlay, experts advise opening Settings, selecting General, then AirPlay and changing the feature to 'Never' or limiting when it can be used.

They also recommend avoiding unknown public Wi-Fi networks whenever possible or using a trusted virtual private network for additional protection.

Keeping iPhones updated with the latest version of iOS is equally important because Apple regularly releases security patches that fix newly discovered vulnerabilities before they can be widely exploited.

Experts also urge users to avoid clicking suspicious links in emails, text messages or social media posts, since phishing remains one of the most common ways criminals gain access to personal accounts.

Strong passwords and multi factor authentication can provide another layer of protection even if login details are compromised elsewhere.

While the recent warnings have generated concern online, cybersecurity experts say there is no reason for panic. They emphasise that most successful attacks rely on users unknowingly exposing themselves through unsafe online behaviour rather than sophisticated hacking alone.