A routine email about a failed payment may not seem unusual. For many Spotify users, it is the sort of message they expect to receive when a bank card is close to expiring. That familiarity is exactly what cyber criminals are exploiting.

A phishing campaign targeting Spotify users is using convincing fake emails and cloned websites to steal login credentials, personal information, and payment details. Victims who follow the instructions can unknowingly hand sensitive information directly to criminals, who may attempt fraudulent transactions within minutes.

The scam highlights how phishing attacks rely on trust rather than technical hacking. A familiar logo, an urgent message, and a well-timed payment reminder are often enough to persuade users to act before checking whether an email is genuine.

A Payment Reminder That Wasn't From Spotify

One victim, identified only as Barry, believed he was updating the payment card linked to his Spotify subscription. According to The Guardian, Barry received an email stating that Spotify had been unable to process his latest payment. Because his credit card was due to expire soon, the request appeared legitimate.

The email urged him to update his payment details to avoid any interruption to his subscription. After clicking the link, Barry was taken to a website that closely resembled Spotify's official login page. He entered his username, password, and new payment details, believing he was accessing his account.

Instead, the website had been created to collect personal and financial information. 'I saw the email on my phone while I was having a conversation and watching the tennis, so just tapped the link to update the card without thinking about it,' Barry related.

Soon afterwards, suspicious activity appeared on his payment card. He noticed a credit card verification followed by an attempted Ticketmaster purchase worth the equivalent of £469.22. Barry said he was fortunate to have used a virtual payment card for online subscriptions. He cancelled it immediately and changed his Spotify password, helping to limit the damage. 'I never thought I would be the kind of person to fall for a scam,' he said.

The Scam Is Designed to Look Genuine

According to The Guardian, the phishing emails closely resemble Spotify's official communications. They use the company's branding, colours, and familiar design, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine messages at first glance. There are, however, several warning signs.

The sender's address is not an official @spotify.com email account. The subject line may use unusual formatting or lower-case letters. Some emails also fail to mention the recipient's Spotify subscription tier.

The most obvious sign appears after clicking the link. Instead of opening Spotify's official website, the email directs users to a cloned webpage hosted on a different web address. The fake page is designed to collect usernames, passwords, addresses, phone numbers, and payment information.

Spotify Says It Will Never Ask for Payment Details by Email

Spotify says users should never provide sensitive information through links contained in emails. A Spotify spokesperson said: 'Spotify takes the protection of users very seriously. We will never ask for personal information via email, including payment details, passwords, or government-issued identification numbers.'

The company also said it would never request payments through third-party services or ask users to download software from an email. Users who receive a payment notification should avoid clicking any links. Instead, they should visit Spotify's official website by typing the address directly into their browser and checking their account there.

What to Do if You Receive a Suspicious Email

Spotify advises users to check both the sender's email address and the website address before entering any personal information. Suspicious emails should be reported to the user's email provider and forwarded to spoof@spotify.com.

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If a user has already entered login or payment details into a suspicious website, Spotify recommends changing the account password immediately and checking for any unauthorised activity. Anyone who believes their payment information has been compromised should contact their bank without delay.

Spotify also provides account recovery tools for users who lose access to their accounts. Ownership can be verified using a Spotify receipt or a bank statement linked to the subscription.

A Few Extra Seconds Could Prevent Fraud

Phishing emails are becoming increasingly convincing because they imitate everyday messages that users expect to receive. Rather than exploiting weaknesses in computer systems, these scams rely on persuading people to share their own information.

The safest approach is simple. Do not click payment links contained in unexpected emails, even if the message appears genuine. Open your browser, visit spotify.com directly, and log in through the official website. Those extra seconds spent checking the sender and web address could prevent criminals from gaining access to your account and payment details.