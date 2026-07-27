Drake's official YouTube channel briefly appeared to stream Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us' after a wave of unauthorised uploads affected several major artists across YouTube and Apple Music, prompting widespread discussion across social media.

The incident extended far beyond Drake. Fans spotted leaked songs, unreleased albums and promotional posts directing viewers to Discord servers on official artist pages belonging to Playboi Carti, Ye, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Michael Jackson, D4vd, Ken Carson and several others.

The coordinated uploads led many online to speculate that multiple digital music distribution systems had been compromised.

Drake's Channel Becomes the Biggest Talking Point

Among all the affected artists, Drake's account drew the most attention because the unauthorised upload featured Lamar's 'Not Like Us' alongside an Instagram plug for '@PAYPHOBIA'.

BREAKING: Drake’s YouTube got hacked and they’re playing Kendrick’s diss track 💀 pic.twitter.com/fkO6Rdgs89 — C-SHARP aka CSHARP714 AKA FILINEGRO 🇺🇸🇵🇭 (@CSHARP714) July 27, 2026

The song became the defining track of Drake and Lamar's highly publicised 2024 feud, making its appearance on Drake's verified YouTube channel particularly striking.

The rivalry escalated through a series of back-and-forth diss tracks before Lamar released 'Not Like Us', which topped charts, dominated social media and won five Grammy Awards.

The upload initially left fans wondering whether it was intentional before it was identified as unauthorised. Additional leaked music and promotional content also appeared on Drake's page before being removed.

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Multiple Artists Reportedly Affected

Similar activity appeared across numerous high-profile artist accounts, suggesting a broader compromise of digital music distribution systems.

Playboi Carti's YouTube page reportedly featured an unreleased album alongside more than 20 leaked tracks, making it one of the most extensive incidents. Lamar's channel briefly displayed the unreleased songs 'Prayer' and 'I'm Better' alongside promotions for a Discord server.

Ye's account allegedly received an unauthorised upload of the track 'HH' alongside a video titled 'Mama's Boyfriend' featuring unrelated audio.

D4vd's Apple Music profile also displayed the unreleased tracks 'I DID IT', 'I'm Sorry, I Love You Celeste' and 'I'll See You in Hell, Celeste'.

CW: D4vd



What the fuck is this. pic.twitter.com/6O1nyCPujX — Hana Katana ⚔️😷🏴🏳️‍🌈 🍉 THEY/THEM (@KatanaSpeaks) July 26, 2026

Frank Ocean, Michael Jackson, Ken Carson, Quadeca, Juice WRLD, Future, Travis Scott and The Weeknd were also reportedly affected, with several pages promoting the Instagram account '@Babywutswrong'.

Music commentator Spectre compiled a running list of affected artists on X, linking the widespread uploads and Discord promotions to the same group.

Summary of every artist page "hacked" today on Youtube/Apple Music (so far)



Ye (Kanye West): HH was uploaded as a single to yt, aswell as a video titled 'Mama's Boyfriend' with the audio of a random d4vd & jasontheween song 😭



d4vd: Song uploaded titled "I DID IT" using a… https://t.co/0OdCBEYj4S — Spectre (@spectre0799) July 27, 2026

Fans React to the Widespread Disruption

The incident quickly became a trending topic on X and Reddit, where users tracked the unauthorised uploads in real time.

One viral post on X read: 'kanye west, kendrick lamar, drake, and playboi carti youtube accounts r getting hacked rn wtf is happening'.

Others responded with humour. One user wrote, 'All these rappers got the same password bro, istg,' while another joked: 'This might get you a Grammy Drake.'

Distribution Exploit Claims Emerge

Although the incident was widely described as a mass hacking campaign, some observers argued the uploads were more likely caused by vulnerabilities in digital music distribution services than direct compromises of individual YouTube accounts.

One widely shared post claimed: 'I would not call them hackers, they just used a terrible paid distributor service with barely no moderation at all (@OffStepMusic in this case) to distribute these songs with their name to YouTube Music. Because if it was on Spotify or Apple Music it would be taken down instantly.'

At the time of writing, YouTube and most affected artists had not publicly explained how the unauthorised uploads appeared on their official pages.