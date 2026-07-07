For millions of Brits this summer, England matches will mean far more than football.

They will mean packed pub gardens, TikTok 'match day' outfit videos, themed cocktails and group chats organising where to watch the game. Major tournaments have increasingly become cultural events rather than purely sporting occasions, drawing in audiences who may know little about football itself.

That shift is proving particularly valuable for the hospitality industry.

According to UKHospitality, pub bookings across the UK rose by 184 per cent year on year ahead of England's opening World Cup match, while international football fixtures typically generate a 40 per cent uplift in sales for venues. During England's run to the Euro 2024 final, pubs, bars and restaurants recorded sales increases of 42 per cent during the group stage, rising to 56 per cent for the final.

For many businesses still grappling with rising costs and cautious consumer spending, tournament football has become one of the biggest commercial opportunities of the year.

From Football Fans to 'Vibe Watchers'

The crowds driving those sales are no longer made up solely of devoted football supporters.

Across TikTok and Instagram, 'match day' content has evolved into its own lifestyle trend. Fashion retailers including PrettyLittleThing now publish dedicated 'match day outfit' collections, marketing England fixtures as social occasions centred around atmosphere, drinks and shared experiences rather than tactical analysis.

Videos featuring 'World Cup watch party' outfits, themed pub looks and England-inspired fashion have become increasingly common ahead of major tournaments. Slogan crop tops bearing phrases such as 'Teach me the offside rule' and 'I just hope both teams have fun' reflect how tournament football is increasingly being consumed as a social event as much as a sporting one.

The trend has also broadened the audience, with brands increasingly targeting younger women through fashion, beauty and lifestyle-led campaigns.

For many younger people, watching England at the pub is less about analysing the game and more about being part of a collective moment. On TikTok, England fixtures are already being framed as nights out weeks before kick-off, with users sharing outfit ideas, pub plans and themed group videos despite openly admitting they rarely watch football outside major tournaments.

Casual Fans, Serious Spending

'It's the shared build-up, the atmosphere, and the simple pull of wanting to be there that creates the opportunity,' strategy agency Strata Create wrote in its analysis of tournament audiences.

The agency argues that major sporting events now extend well beyond traditional fan bases because they allow brands to connect with people engaging with the occasion itself, rather than simply the sport.

That broader appeal also helps explain why tournaments attract viewers who rarely watch football outside major competitions.

In one Reddit discussion asking why non-football fans become invested in the World Cup, one user wrote: 'As a non-fan, the fact it only happens every four years makes it feel more special... do I even need an excuse to hit a patio and watch sports with my mates?'

The comment captures a wider shift in how audiences engage with live sport in the social media era.

The Event Beyond the Match

Football is not the only sport undergoing this transformation.

Formula 1, professional darts and other live sporting events have increasingly become cultural experiences driven as much by atmosphere and online conversation as by the competition itself. Netflix's 'Drive to Survive', for example, helped turn Formula 1 race weekends into lifestyle events attracting younger and more casual audiences.

Charles Beall, Vice-President of Digital Strategy at IMG, recently described live sport as one of the few remaining 'cultural touchstones' capable of bringing large audiences together in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

That sense of shared participation has also reshaped the economics of live sport. Analysts at Future Commerce note that modern watch parties have evolved beyond traditional pub visits into social gatherings built around food, drink and communal viewing.

For hospitality businesses, casual attendees can now be just as commercially valuable as lifelong supporters. A large group arriving early for food, drinks and the atmosphere ultimately contributes just as much to the tills regardless of how closely they follow the match.

More Than Just Football

Social media has accelerated the shift even further.

Research by Digitas North America found that the modern World Cup experience is increasingly shaped by digital platforms, online communities, creators and algorithms, influencing not only what people watch but also what they wear, where they gather and how they experience the tournament.

The World Cup is no longer just a football competition. It has become a social ritual, a hospitality event and an online cultural moment rolled into one.

Whether fans arrive wearing vintage England shirts or slogan crop tops bought purely for the occasion, businesses are benefiting from the same phenomenon: millions of people wanting to feel part of something bigger than the match itself.