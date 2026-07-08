FIFA has opened an investigation into alleged racist abuse aimed at popular streamer IShowSpeed during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the World Cup Round of 32. The incident took place on 3 July at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where IShowSpeed was livestreaming the match from the stands while wearing a Cape Verde kit.

A supporter reportedly directed discriminatory comments at the American content creator, whose videos of the exchange quickly gained attention online and prompted the world governing body to launch a probe. The match formed part of the knockout stages of the 2026 tournament hosted across North America.

The Confrontation Unfolds On Livestream

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, was in the stands streaming the fixture as part of a deal allowing him to cover several matches at the tournament. Footage from his livestream captured him turning towards a fan in an Argentina jersey who had leaned over the railing and addressed him. He asked what was being said toward him during the live broadcast.

Reports indicate the fan responded in Spanish with the phrase 'go cry at the zoo', a remark widely interpreted as invoking a racist stereotype. IShowSpeed initially engaged with the fan before largely ignoring further remarks and refocusing on the match. Clips of the exchange spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking discussion about fan behaviour at the event.

The exchange was captured clearly on the stream, allowing viewers worldwide to hear the interaction in real time as it unfolded. The American content creator, known for his high-energy style and large following, has been a visible presence at several fixtures during the United States-hosted tournament.

FIFA Launches Formal Investigation

FIFA confirmed it was made aware of the incident involving a supporter and IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina versus Cape Verde match on 3 July and immediately initiated an investigation.

The organisation issued a strong public condemnation of such behaviour at the tournament. 'FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society,' the statement said.

It further noted that the FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in the game.

Broader Reactions And Ongoing Probe

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The 21-year-old American streamer has built a substantial following, with more than 57 million subscribers on YouTube and tens of millions across Instagram, TikTok and X. He has attended and livestreamed multiple World Cup matches under arrangements with FIFA and host broadcasters.

The episode occurs amid reports of other discriminatory comments during the competition, though FIFA has stressed its commitment to tackling such issues. Messages seeking immediate comment from IShowSpeed or his publicists were not returned. The incident has generated significant online discussion, with many fans and commentators expressing support for the streamer and calling for robust action against abusive behaviour.

The investigation into the specific case remains ongoing, with the governing body set to review the livestream recording and any stadium evidence as part of its process. IShowSpeed's presence has helped draw attention to the matches, but the focus now turns to ensuring a respectful environment for all attendees.