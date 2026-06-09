As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, authorities are warning football fans to watch out for a growing online threat. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center has issued a public service announcement about fake websites that are impersonating official World Cup ticketing platforms.

According to the agency, these sites are designed to steal money, personal information and account details from unsuspecting supporters. With millions expected to attend matches across North America, demand for tickets is already attracting cyber criminals looking to exploit fans.

Fake Websites Mimic Official FIFA Platforms

According to the FBI, threat actors are creating deceptive versions of legitimate websites, including pages that imitate FIFA's official online presence. The agency said these websites are designed to trick users into believing they are interacting with a trusted brand.

'Threat actors create a deceptive version of a legitimate website (www.fifa.com) with the goal of tricking users into believing they are interacting with an official brand,' the FBI said in its announcement. The websites may advertise World Cup tickets, hospitality packages or other tournament-related products that do not exist.

Personal Data Is Also a Target

The FBI warned that the scams are not limited to fake ticket sales. The agency said criminals may attempt to collect personally identifiable information, including names, addresses, email addresses, and payment details.

According to the FBI, access to this information could allow fraudsters to open new accounts in a victim's name or carry out additional fraudulent activity. 'The FBI has identified actors engaging in this activity to collect personal information, sell fake World Cup tickets and hospitality products, and to possibly facilitate other malicious activity,' the agency said.

Demand for Tickets Creates an Opportunity

Major sporting events often generate intense demand for tickets, particularly during early sales periods. Cyber criminals frequently take advantage of this interest by creating websites that appear legitimate at first glance.

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Many fraudulent pages use official-looking logos, tournament imagery and branding to convince visitors they are dealing with an authorised seller. For supporters hoping to secure seats at one of football's biggest events, distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent websites can be difficult.

The FBI advises consumers to verify website addresses carefully before entering personal or financial information. Fans should be cautious of websites offering unusually cheap tickets or guaranteed access to high-demand matches.

The agency also recommends avoiding links received through unsolicited emails, text messages or social media messages. Instead, users should navigate directly to official websites when searching for tickets or tournament information.

FBI Identifies Dozens of Fake World Cup Websites

The FBI has released a list of fraudulent websites that have been linked to World Cup-related scams. These sites allegedly impersonate FIFA or World Cup ticketing platforms in an attempt to steal personal information, payment details, or money from football fans.

The fake websites identified so far include:

fifa[.]cab fifa[.]pink fifa[.]blue fifa[.]pub FIFA[.]city Fifa[.]bio fifa[.]beer fifa[.]click fifa[.]cam fifa[.]ceo fifa[.]help filfa[.]org fifa-online[.]com fifa-2026[.]xyz jobs-fifa[.]com fifa-hr[.]com fifa-careerhub[.]com fifaworldcup-careers[.]com fifa-hiring[.]com fifahiring[.]com fifa-ticket[.]live fifastore.us[.]com fifaworldcup26[.]sale fifaworldcup26.xcover-staging[.]com worldcup2026-tickets.com[.]mx worldcup26ticket[.]com 2026fifaworldcuptickets[.]online fwc2026[.]net fwc2026.web[.]app fifa2026p[.]com fifa2026fworldcup[.]com wvvw-fifa[.]com ww-fifa[.]com fifa-com[.]com fifa-com[.]services quiniela-fifa-2026.pages[.]dev

Note: The domains above are intentionally written using [.] instead of a period to prevent accidental clicks or visits.

A Warning Ahead of the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to attract millions of fans from around the world. As interest in tickets continues to grow, authorities expect criminals to keep targeting supporters through fraudulent websites and online scams.

The FBI's message is straightforward. Before making a purchase, take time to verify that the website is genuine. A few extra moments of caution could prevent the loss of both money and personal information.