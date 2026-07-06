The World Cup 2026 has prompted warnings from human rights experts about rising sex trafficking risks across host nations, with concerns centred on Mexico, the United States and Canada as demand for prostitution is reportedly increasing during the tournament.

International expert Tatiana Kotlyarenko stated that the scale of visiting fans and extended stays linked to the World Cup 2026 is creating conditions that traffickers may exploit, particularly in Mexico, where she says criminal groups already control parts of the sex trade.

The tournament is being staged across three countries and is expected to draw millions of travelling supporters over several weeks, a pattern experts say has historically coincided with spikes in commercial sexual exploitation during major sporting events.

The concern is not new, but the geography and scale of this World Cup have sharpened attention on how enforcement agencies and host cities are responding.

Sex Trafficking Concerns Intensify Across Host Cities

Kotlyarenko, who has worked on trafficking issues across the US–Mexico border, described conditions she witnessed as deeply troubling, pointing to what she believes is a blurred line between legitimate entertainment venues and exploitative operations.

'I have visited both the US–Mexico border and locations across the border in Mexico and what I witnessed was deeply disturbing,' she said. 'According to my observations, criminal groups control different areas and are heavily involved in sexual exploitation.'

She added that some venues presenting themselves as strip clubs may, in practice, function as brothels where additional sexual services are arranged behind closed doors. Similar dynamics, she said, can also exist in parts of the United States, particularly in private areas of clubs where oversight is more limited.

Large sporting events, she said, bring prolonged inflows of mostly male visitors who travel in groups, socialise heavily and remain in host cities for extended periods. That combination, she argues, can increase demand for commercial sex and create openings for trafficking networks to move women between locations or into high-demand areas.

Kotlyarenko also warned that online platforms expand rapidly in such environments, with advertising for sexual services becoming more visible as demand rises. It is a claim echoed by other organisations monitoring trafficking patterns during international tournaments.

Arrests Raise Enforcement Pressure

Law enforcement agencies in the United States have already reported a series of arrests linked to trafficking and exploitation investigations carried out during the tournament period.

On 23 June, police in Rhode Island arrested six people during an operation targeting suspected commercial sex activity and child exploitation connected to World Cup-related policing efforts.

In one alleged case, undercover officers reported receiving explicit messages from a suspect referencing a minor, while other arrests followed responses to online advertisements seeking sex with children. In Homestead, near Miami, another operation resulted in around a dozen arrests after similar undercover investigations.

Authorities have not publicly linked these cases to a coordinated surge caused by the tournament itself, but the timing has intensified scrutiny. The FBI has previously said it would prioritise trafficking enforcement during major international events, with Director Kash Patel stating on social media that the bureau would focus on disrupting sex trafficking networks during the competition.

Kotlyarenko argues these arrests represent only a fraction of the activity she believes is occurring beneath the surface.

'Human trafficking associated with major sporting events is a significant concern, affecting not only international victims but also individuals trafficked within the United States, including children,' she said. 'As demand rises, advertising online and activity across the sex industry often expands as well.'

Patterns of Trafficking During the World Cup

Human rights groups have raised similar concerns during past World Cups. Before the 2006 tournament in Germany, some estimates suggested that tens of thousands of women and girls could be at risk of exploitation.

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Fears remain strongest in areas already linked to trafficking routes. One example is Tenancingo in Mexico, which campaigners have long described as a centre for sex trafficking activity. It is located within driving distance of a major World Cup stadium. Reports have previously said that some vulnerable girls are approached locally with false promises of work or relationships, before being moved and exploited elsewhere.

Kotlyarenko said that during her visits to parts of Mexico, she observed what she described as a climate of fear in areas affected by trafficking. She said conditions are different depending on the region, but added that many victims appear to suffer serious abuse and are treated as if they are not people, but objects.

Governments in countries hosting the tournament have encouraged people to report suspected exploitation during the World Cup. But experts say it is often difficult to detect because victims may be moved around or controlled by threats and pressure.