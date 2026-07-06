A fresh controversy has erupted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after multiple football influencers claimed they were approached by a public relations agency offering money to spread allegations that Argentina's tournament campaign was 'rigged'.

Screenshots of alleged messages and emails have rapidly spread online, leading some supporters to question whether coordinated efforts have been made to shape public opinion against the reigning world champions.

Football Influencers Claim They Were Offered Money To Attack Argentina

According to screenshots shared online, the alleged proposal involved publishing content suggesting that Argentina's path through the 2026 World Cup had been manipulated or unfairly influenced. One large football account claimed it had been offered a significant payment to participate in what was described as an anti-Argentina campaign.

The account publicly rejected the alleged offer and shared details of the communication, writing: 'This page just received a huge sum of money tipped by an anonymous mail to join the Messi and Argentina hate campaign. We turned it down immediately.'

Other football content creators subsequently claimed they had received similar approaches, although none of the allegations have yet been independently verified.

The claims quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting intense speculation about whether a coordinated public relations effort was attempting to influence public perception of Argentina's World Cup performances.

🚨BREAKING: This page just recieved a huge sum of money tipped by an anonymous mail to join the Messi and Argentina hate campaign



We turned it down immediately. ❌ pic.twitter.com/MOBxtiBni4 — ɢᴏᴀʟ ᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ (@GoalVersee) July 5, 2026

The 'Rigged World Cup' Narrative That Spread Online

The allegations gained traction following Argentina's highly publicised World Cup victory over Cape Verde, a match that many supporters and neutral observers described as one of the tournament's most entertaining fixtures.

However, shortly after the final whistle, social media platforms became flooded with posts alleging that Argentina had benefited from controversial refereeing decisions and favourable treatment.

Several viral claims focused on incidents involving Argentina players including Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez and Nicolás Tagliafico. Critics alleged that refereeing decisions had unfairly favoured Argentina during key moments of the match.

Yet supporters of Argentina and several football commentators argued that many of the viral accusations were either misleading, exaggerated or entirely fabricated.

🚨💣 BREAKING:



A PR agency has reportedly contacted several major football accounts and influencers on X, offering paid campaigns to push anti-Argentina narratives throughout the World Cup. 🇦🇷



One prominent football account claims it was approached and asked to publish posts… pic.twitter.com/or1BNw4MYn — The Fútbol Zone | FZ (@TheFutbolZoneX) July 5, 2026

Questions Over Social Media Manipulation During Major Tournaments

Argentine media outlet De Recha Diario reported that several influential social media accounts had raised suspicions about a coordinated campaign designed to undermine public confidence in Argentina's World Cup performances.

Experts have long warned that social media platforms can be vulnerable to coordinated campaigns designed to influence public opinion, particularly during high-profile global events that attract billions of viewers.

The increasing use of influencer marketing, paid promotion networks and automated accounts has created new challenges for platforms attempting to distinguish genuine public sentiment from organised information campaigns.

No Evidence Yet Confirms A Coordinated Campaign

No public relations agency has been formally identified, and no independent investigation has yet confirmed whether a coordinated campaign targeting Argentina actually exists. Likewise, there is currently no publicly available evidence demonstrating that automated bot networks were used to amplify anti-Argentina content.

At present, the claims remain allegations made by social media influencers and accounts that say they were approached with paid promotional offers.

Nevertheless, the controversy has already become one of the most discussed off-field stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.