The Trump administration has issued a warning to foreign tourists ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning that uploading monetised videos to YouTube and TikTok could lead to immigration penalties. Content creators entering the United States on standard visitor visas risk deportation if they use their stay to generate online income.

The enforcement push comes as the nation prepares to host 78 of the 104 football matches in the tournament. Games will be spread across major American cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco. Immigration authorities are focusing on digital professionals who plan to document the World Cup for international audiences without securing appropriate work authorisation.

Strict Visa Rules And Potential Penalties For Content Creators

A joint statement from US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security sent to El País clarified the federal stance on digital earnings. 'Coming to the United States with the sole purpose of creating content (as an influencer), thereby generating earnings from the United States while in the country, is considered work and requires the appropriate visa,' the agencies noted. Furthermore, officials stated that people entering under a visitor programme who receive income from a US source would clearly violate their admission status.

The standard B‑2 tourist visa permits holidays, family visits and medical treatment but prohibits activities that generate employment income. The consequences for breaching these conditions include immediate visa cancellation, formal deportation and long‑term bans on future travel to the country.

Digital creators seeking to produce commercial content, embark on promotional tours or participate in brand collaborations must instead secure an O‑1 visa, which covers individuals with extraordinary abilities.

🚨🇺🇲 The United States has warned foreign influencers ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



According to reports, creating monetized content while entering the country on a tourist visa could be considered unauthorized work under U.S. immigration rules. Authorities have indicated that… pic.twitter.com/gJtmw3eQ3U — NextMex (@NextMexOficial) June 11, 2026

Heightened Airport Inspections Aimed At Online Influencers

Read more World Cup 2026: Who Is Omar Artan and Why Was He Denied Entry to the US? World Cup 2026: Who Is Omar Artan and Why Was He Denied Entry to the US?

According to an anonymous government official, the administration will implement increased scrutiny at airports and land border crossings. Customs officers are watching for foreign influencers, particularly those travelling from Mexico and other international locations, as they arrive for the tournament. The stated objective of these checks is to protect domestic employment opportunities.

The official noted that digital creators often provide evidence of their intent to work without authorisation. 'Their own videos give them away,' the source observed, pointing out that many document their embassy visits and subsequent travel itineraries online.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and representatives for YouTube and TikTok did not respond to requests for comment.

Past Enforcement Actions And Emerging Legal Questions

Authorities have previously pursued high‑profile creators for similar immigration violations. Khaby Lame, a Senegalese‑Italian TikTok star known for his silent pandemic‑era videos, was arrested in Las Vegas in June 2025 for remaining beyond his authorised visa period. Lame, who has more than 160 million followers, was eventually released and chose to leave the country voluntarily to avoid a formal deportation order.

If you are an influencer traveling to the US for the World Cup to make content, pack your bags carefully and read this. You might literally get deported before you completely film a vlog.



This rule states that any foreign influencer recording and posting content during the… https://t.co/lii35C6wT8 — Meek (@meek__01) June 11, 2026

Similarly, Leonel Moreno was deported in March 2025 after posting videos displaying £80 ($100) bills while allegedly encouraging illegal behaviour. He controversially stated, 'I didn't cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,' before his removal.

Legal professionals note that these border measures raise questions about how immigration rules apply to modern digital commerce. Vance Owen, a Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, believes the current friction stems from regulations that have not fully kept pace with online work. 'Technology moves faster than laws and perhaps we are seeing a situation in which tax laws, federal laws, are adapting to this new situation of influencers because they didn't exist before the internet,' Owen explained.

Owen expressed concern over how authorities will enforce these measures consistently on a global scale. However, he also suggested that tourists who unexpectedly gain viral fame while travelling in good faith should remain exempt from the harshest penalties. The coming weeks will show how strictly these federal immigration policies are applied as football fans and digital creators begin to cross the border for the World Cup.