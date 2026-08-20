A viral video claiming immigration agents had raided a Minnesota powwow spread alarm online this week, but tribal officials say it was false and the uniformed people in the clip were local officers and security, not ICE.

The footage showed a man confronting officers at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) Wacipi and claiming that nine Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were on the grounds. The clip raced across Reddit, X, and Facebook, drawing outrage over the idea of federal agents entering a Native American cultural gathering.

@courierminnesota Federal immigration agents were present during the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s annual Wacipi in Minnesota, prompting objections from at least one attendee. Local officers confronted the man after he spoke out and warned that he could be removed from the event. The Wacipi is a traditional Native American gathering hosted by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, a federally recognized sovereign Dakota tribal government. The presence of immigration enforcement carried an especially striking irony at a gathering celebrating Indigenous people whose communities long predate the United States and its modern immigration system. ♬ original sound - COURIER Minnesota

There was no raid. The SMSC tribal law enforcement department said it had no knowledge of any ICE agents at the event, and the tribe's Business Council issued a statement calling the allegation inaccurate.

What the Video Actually Showed

The officers seen in the video were local personnel, SMSC conservation officers, SMSC security, and a police liaison working to protect attendees, the Business Council said. The people the man accused of being ICE agents were military service members, and the tribe said he had confronted them earlier.

The SMSC Wacipi ran from 14 to 16 August and draws thousands of visitors each year as a free, public event on the tribe's grounds southwest of Minneapolis.

Why the Rumour Spread So Fast

The clip landed in a state already on edge. Since late 2025, the Twin Cities have been a focal point of federal immigration enforcement, and residents in several neighbourhoods now blow whistles to warn one another when they spot unfamiliar officers.

That backdrop turned a single unverified video into a fast-moving panic. For many viewers, uniformed strangers at a sacred gathering fit a fear that had already taken hold.

The irony sharpened the reaction. A Wacipi celebrates Indigenous people whose communities predate the United States and its immigration system, so the suggestion that federal agents would target one struck a nerve online. Comment threads filled with anger before the facts were known.

The Killing That Set Minnesota on Edge

The dread traces to January, when roughly 2,000 federal agents deployed to the Twin Cities under Operation Metro Surge, sparking protests across the region.

On 7 January, ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three, in south Minneapolis after she stopped her vehicle in the street. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents fired defensive shots after Good tried to ram them, a characterisation local and state leaders rejected. Good had just dropped her young son at school.

Good's death was among a series of shootings involving federal agents during the enforcement surge, and it hardened distrust of ICE across Minnesota.

How One Clip Outran the Facts

The powwow episode shows how quickly a misleading video can turn real fear into false alarm. Native News Online, which contacted the tribe directly, traced the claim to its source and found no evidence of an ICE presence.

For readers, the lesson is immediate. A phone clip can reach millions before anyone checks it, and the emotional charge of immigration enforcement makes verification harder and more urgent. The officers protecting the Wacipi were there to keep families safe, not to detain them.

The SMSC has not said whether it will take further action over the video.